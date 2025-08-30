‘Deal is done’: Alexander Isak to Liverpool announcement timeline dropped in fresh report

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly sealed a deal for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak.

The Merseysiders are understood to have agreed a fee of £130m for the Sweden international.

This follows the Magpies’ successful acquisition of Bayern Munich target Nick Woltemade in the summer transfer window.

Have Liverpool completed a deal for Alexander Isak?

Viaplay’s Jan Aage Fjortoft now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the ‘deal is done’ between Liverpool and Newcastle for Isak.

An official announcement will likely be delayed until after the northeast outfit’s upcoming Premier League clash against promoted side Leeds United at 5:30pm on Saturday.

Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee will be £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 30, 2025

The report has yet to be corroborated by patch journalists either in Merseyside or Tyneside. However, it’s worth pointing out that said reporters have yet to disregard it either.

With Woltemade having been officially sealed as a likely Isak successor, there was always a possibility that the door would open to Liverpool. Even if only a fraction!

If Newcastle also manage to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with Wolves over Jørgen Strand Larsen, we just can’t envisage a world where the Sweden international doesn’t end up at Anfield this summer.

Liverpool will tempt Newcastle with improved offer

Reports coming from out of Liverpool indicate that there is a serious willingness to improve on the terms of our opening offer for Alexander Isak.

Despite fierce criticism online, we’re of the mind that an opening bid of £110m (a British transfer record) was far from disrespectful.

Take it for what it was – a bid to encourage discourse between the two clubs and set a starting point for negotiations.

We highly doubt there was ever any serious expectation at Liverpool that Newcastle would be prepared to accept our opening offer.

Likewise, it would have been utterly foolish if the club had been instantly prepared to meet the Magpies’ reported £150m valuation of Isak.

In the end, £130m still represents a huge chunk of cash for one of the Premier League’s leading talents without leaving Newcastle feeling like they’ve been fleeced for a top asset.

Update: Premier League champions want Isak deal done for less than £130m

Further updates from Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook on X have now asserted that Liverpool are not prepared to see the next round of bidding climb to the £130m mark.

As of Saturday morning, Liverpool sources insist there is no agreement in place yet for Alexander Isak. If a deal gets done, the expectation is it will be for below £130m or not at all. Isak remains optimistic of a move to Anfield before the window shuts.🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/N42OqM3Tjy — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 30, 2025

Isak 'confident' dream #LFC move will happen before Monday's transfer deadline but no new bid as of now and as I reported last night the champions do not intend to pay anywhere near £130m. https://t.co/1e8SeNJw3h — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) August 30, 2025

This close to the deadline, however, with the Reds having insisted that it is “Isak and no one else”, we’re struggling to believe the club will walk away from talks if a deal can be done at £130m.

Update: Dominic King claims further Liverpool arrivals are unlikely

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King has added further fuel to the fire with his claim that there is a ‘significant chance’ Liverpool won’t agree any further arrivals ahead of the deadline on Monday.

❌ Liverpool HAVE NOT agreed a £130m deal with Newcastle for Aleksander Isak. The clubs aren’t in talks and it’s misleading to suggest they are.

The only deal Liverpool may complete before Monday is Kostas Tsimikas to Roma; significant chance there won’t be any arrivals. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 30, 2025

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has already claimed that Marc Guehi won’t be allowed to leave Crystal Palace this close to the deadline, so there’s a possibility Liverpool miss out on the Englishman.

That said, it’s difficult to imagine Newcastle resisting the temptation of a club-record bid for Alexander Isak now that they have his successor in the building.

