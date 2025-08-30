Nick Woltemade’s first comments as a Newcastle player gave away major Alexander Isak hint

(Photos by Ronny Hartmann & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have officially completed the signing of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart this summer.

The German international joins the Premier League for a club-record €75m [£64.9m] plus €5m [£4.3m] in add-ons.

This comes as a likely huge boost for Liverpool amid their ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Nick Woltemade to set off domino effect for Alexander Isak transfer?

Ben Jacobs confirmed Newcastle’s signing of Woltemade on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday morning.

Relaying quotes from the former Bundesliga marksman, it was immediately notable that the 23-year-old had effectively signposted the idea that he’s being considered Isak’s successor.

What exactly ‘big plans’ means is, of course, open for interpretation, and reports coming out of the northeast have indicated that Newcastle would like to follow up this addition with a second striker signing.

On that note, the club continue to pursue a deal for Wolves striker Jørgen Strand Larsen. However, it remains unclear whether the Magpies can finalise a move ahead of the deadline on September 1.

Intriguingly, The Athletic reports that incoming arrival Tolu Arokodare (24) is not considered a direct replacement for the Norway international.

Regardless of ongoing negotiations between Newcastle and Wolves, the fact of the matter remains that Woltemade’s arrival at St James’ Park can only bode well for Liverpool’s chances of signing Isak.

Can Isak deal happen without Strand Larsen?

The key conditions set out by Newcastle comprised of the signing of a successor for Isak (ideally two new forwards) and the £150m price tag being met by Liverpool.

In the grey world of transfer negotiations, of course, the reality remains that Eddie Howe’s men will be open to engaging in talks that step outside such constricting terms.

In signing Woltemade, Newcastle have ultimately already achieved their primary objective, which was to snap up an “elite” striker to replace the likely outgoing Alexander Isak.

Whilst the former Bundesliga hitman isn’t up to the same standard right this moment, it still represents a statement of intent from the northeast-based side ahead of their return to Champions League action.

With Callum Wilson out of the door already, Strand Larsen would supply some further security up front, but we strongly suspect Newcastle will be prepared to bend their conditions.

Liverpool, of course, will still need to stump up some serious cash and improve on their rejected opening bid of £110m. If you ask us, a figure around the £130m mark should prove difficult to refuse.

