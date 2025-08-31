Exclusive: European giants plotting last-gasp raid for Liverpool stalwart Slot hailed as ‘special’

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Could it be a case of one defender in and one defender out at Liverpool in the final 36 hours of the summer transfer window?

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, the Reds submitted an opening offer of £35m for Marc Guehi on Saturday as they finally made their move for the Crystal Palace captain, who’s open to joining the Premier League champions.

The Guardian‘s Ed Aarons subsequently reported that the Eagles want £5m in bonuses plus a 10% sell-on clause on top of what LFC have already offered, with Selhurst Park chiefs seemingly ready to do business if their terms are met.

While Liverpool make a last-ditch attempt to sign the 25-year-old before the transfer window shuts on Monday evening, they could also be the recipients of a late approach for one of their own players.

Milan plotting late-window raid on Liverpool for Joe Gomez

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, AC Milan have turned their attention to a move for Joe Gomez amid uncertainty surrounding a potential raid on Manchester City for Manuel Akanji.

The Reds’ longest-serving current player is being considered by the Serie A club’s technical staff as an alternative to Villarreal’s Juan Foyth, with the 28-year-old’s experience and versatility making him desirable to Rossoneri chiefs.

Despite the clear interest from the San Siro outfit, though, it could be difficult to broker a deal for the Liverpool defender, who also has interest from Premier League sides and is contracted at Anfield for another two years.

Could Liverpool viably sell Gomez before Monday deadline?

Such has been Gomez’s lack of match experience in recent months that, despite Jeremie Frimpong being sidelined and Conor Bradley only returning from injury, Arne Slot turned to Dominik Szoboszlai at right-back for the Reds’ win over Newcastle last Monday.

The Dutchman has praised the 28-year-old for his ‘special‘ mentality in always being ready for the call despite not playing regularly, but the long-serving defender has thus far made just 18 appearances under the current LFC head coach.

With the Northern Ireland international fit again and Liverpool potentially bringing in Guehi, opportunities for our number 2 could be rather limited if he remains at Anfield for an 11th straight season.

We wouldn’t blame Gomez for seeking a fresh challenge elsewhere if he were to clamour for an exit from the Reds, who he’s faithfully served for the past decade, although he’s the type of player that any manager would love to have in their squad.

If Richard Hughes can secure a deal for the Crystal Palace captain in the next 24 hours or so, it’s plausible that LFC could give the green light for Milan to move for our two-time Premier League winner.

Should the pursuit of Guehi hit a dead end, though, we suspect that the Rossoneri’s wishes to sign the 28-year-old will go unfulfilled, at least until 2026.