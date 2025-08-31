75% duels won: Journalists hail ‘strong’ Liverpool beast who’s been ‘completely switched on’

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have faced deserved criticism over their defensive work at the start of this season, but the narrative of the first half against Arsenal today was rather different.

The Reds had to be hugely diligent and focused out of possession in the opening 45 minutes at Anfield as the Gunners pinned them back for extended periods, with plenty of questions being asked of the hosts’ backline.

Arne Slot’s side have stood up to the challenge thus far, with the teams still deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time, and one player in particular has come in for praise for his efforts on the afternoon.

Kerkez praised for first-half performance v Arsenal

Milos Kerkez hasn’t had the easiest start to his Liverpool career since joining from Bournemouth in June, but he kept his place in the starting XI and had a busy first half up against the lively Noni Madueke today, although he’s had the measure of the England winger so far.

Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor wrote for the broadcaster’s live web commentary (16:55): ‘Kerkez has started the game well defensively. Looks completely switched on to the threat of Madueke who’s had little joy down the Arsenal right so far.’

The Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst also praised the Hungarian, noting (16:55): ‘Been a good spell for Milos Kerkez, this. His best near-half-hour so far as a Liverpool player. He has looked strong, quick and aggressive.’

Kerkez could be crucial for Liverpool today

The 21-year-old was beaten all too easily in the air for Newcastle’s first goal last Monday, but he’s coped well with the threat of Madueke in the first half, making one particularly brilliant challenge to legally dispossess the Arsenal winger inside Liverpool’s penalty area.

The Gunners have clearly targeted Kerkez as a potential weakness in Slot’s side, and their recent signing from Chelsea has gotten in behind our number 6 on a couple of occasions, but on the whole it’s been a much improve display from the ex-Bournemouth man.

As per Sofascore, the Hungarian won three of his four duels (75%) in the first half and has contributed four defensive actions, including that last-man tackle on the visitors’ number 20.

So far so good for the 21-year-old, but he’ll need to keep being switched on for the remainder of the match if he’s to contain Arsenal’s threat alongside that flank.

If Liverpool can emerge with a clean sheet today, Kerkez can take huge confidence from how he’s performed against Mikel Arteta’s side.