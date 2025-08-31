‘This is special’ – Gary Neville left disbelieving after Liverpool maestro’s ‘world-class’ moment

Images via Alex Pantling/Getty Images and NBC Sports

Gary Neville was left in awe of a ‘special’ moment from one Liverpool player in this afternoon’s victory over Arsenal.

The first hour of the contest at Anfield was a drab watch, with both teams seeming hamstrung by the fear of defeat, but the subsequent 30 minutes saw the Reds gradually turn the screw.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when the home side won a free kick 35 yards from goal and Dominik Szoboszlai lashed it into the roof of the Gunners’ net, with David Raya powerless to keep it out.

Neville gasps at ‘world-class’ free kick from Szoboszlai

It was a moment fit to win a tense contest between two teams who are likely to be in the Premier League title race, and Neville was disbelieving at the quality of the strike from the Liverpool midfielder.

The Sky Sports co-commentator exclaimed: “He was my man of the match before that strike – he’s been outstanding and he has no right to score from there. The Arsenal goalkeeper can’t believe it.

“This is special. The whip, the dip, the power and pace – it’s got everything. It’s world-class; Cristiano Ronaldo-like.”

Szoboszlai was sublime all afternoon

Even CR7 would’ve been gobsmacked at that slap of the ball from Szoboszlai to secure all three points at Anfield this afternoon!

That moment will obviously grab the headlines, and rightly so, but Neville is right to praise the Hungarian’s overall performance against Arsenal.

Shortly before the match-winning goal, there was an early contender for pass of the Premier League season with an outrageous long-range diagonal ball to pick out Florian Wirtz, although nothing came of the subsequent chance for Liverpool.

As per Sofascore, the 24-year-old completed 49 of his 52 passes (92% success), won three of his four duels (75%), and executed five accurate long balls and one key pass. He was also excellent out of possession in an unfamiliar right-back role, making six clearances, two tackles and one interception.

Szoboszlai put in a tremendous shift as a makeshift defender in the win at Newcastle last Monday, and he went one better today not just with his overall display, but also that jaw-dropping, show-stopping free kick to settle a tight, tense contest at Anfield.

Even a staunch Man United fan like Neville had to stand and applaud that one, and rightly so!

You can view Szoboszlai’s incredible free kick below, via @SkySportsPL on X: