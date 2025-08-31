‘Told that…’ – Crystal Palace dangle carrot in front of Liverpool with Marc Guehi counter offer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

At long last Liverpool have made their move for Marc Guehi, and Crystal Palace have seemingly been quick to respond.

Having been linked with the defender throughout the summer, the Reds submitted an official proposal on Saturday evening to the tune of £35m straight-up (The Athletic).

The 25-year-old would readily move to Anfield if given the green light by his current club, who are now understood to have named the terms and conditions at which they might be prepared to do business with the Premier League champions.

Palace respond to Liverpool’s Guehi bid with counter offer

As per The Guardian, Palace won’t accept Liverpool’s opening bid for Guehi but have responded with a counter offer of an additional £5m bonuses and a 10% sell-on clause, on top of the £35m that the Merseysiders have proposed.

Ed Aarons, the journalist who revealed that news, posted on X: ‘Told that Palace want another £5m in bonuses and 10% sell-on clause for Guehi, who is keen to join Liverpool’.

Despite Eagles manager Oliver Glasner saying on Friday that the defender ‘has to’ stay at Selhurst Park beyond tomorrow’s deadline, the south London club’s hierarchy would be ready to sanction an exit if their valuation is met.

Liverpool don’t have to move mountains to get Guehi deal done

Unlike Newcastle’s flat-out rejection of Liverpool’s initial bid for Alexander Isak at the start of this month, Palace have dangled a carrot in front of the Merseyside giants with a counter offer which’d only require a minor leap from the opening proposal.

The Eagles haven’t exactly come back and said ‘hands off, and that’s our final answer’, and they could have an imminent centre-back replacement through the door in the form of Jaydee Canvot, for whom a £23.4m deal has been agreed with Toulouse (The Guardian).

Despite reports that the Reds provided Fredrikstad manager Andreas Hagen with video analysis on Glasner’s side prior to their Conference League play-off earlier this week, the Premier League champions and FA Cup winners ‘share a healthy relationship’ which has ‘led to cordial talks’ between the two clubs over a potential move for Guehi (The Athletic).

Palace’s counter offer indicates that there’s definitely a deal to be done for Liverpool if they’re prepared to meet the terms that the south Londoners have outlined, which seem far from insurmountable considering that LFC have already put £35m on the table.

Even with Giovanni Leoni having signed earlier this month, Arne Slot could do with another dominant, Premier League-proven centre-back in his squad to partner Virgil van Dijk.

On so many levels (age, experience, leadership qualities, homegrown status, skill set), Guehi ticks all the important boxes, and Richard Hughes shouldn’t hesitate to go back to Palace with an improved offer which satisfies the Eagles’ specified terms. Surely that’s doable before tomorrow’s 7pm cut-off?