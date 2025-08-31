‘I can confirm…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares overnight Isak update with Liverpool ‘optimistic’

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

In less than 40 hours’ time, we’ll know whether or not Alexander Isak will be a Liverpool player for the final four months of 2025.

As of this morning, the Reds have still submitted just the one official bid for the Newcastle striker, with their £110m proposal rejected at the start of this month (The Guardian).

The Magpies have signed Nick Woltemade over the past 48 hours, but reports in some quarters over a £130m deal being agreed with LFC for the Sweden international appear to have jumped the gun.

Liverpool still ‘optimistic’ about signing Isak before deadline

Late on Saturday night, Fabrizio Romano shared his latest information on Isak and Liverpool, maintaning that Anfield chiefs are confident of getting their man before the 7pm cutoff tomorrow.

The Italian transfer guru said on his eponymous YouTube channel: “All sources involved from Liverpool, Newcastle and the player’s side deny that a deal has been agreed. It’s not about the game, it’s not about Liverpool or Newcastle playing. It’s not agreed as of today, but I can confirm that, entering into Sunday, the optimism at Liverpool remains.

“Liverpool have not activated any other option among those who have been offered because, this week, three or four players have been offered to Liverpool – really important players, not emergency solutions.