‘I can confirm…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares overnight Isak update with Liverpool ‘optimistic’

In less than 40 hours’ time, we’ll know whether or not Alexander Isak will be a Liverpool player for the final four months of 2025.
As of this morning, the Reds have still submitted just the one official bid for the Newcastle striker, with their £110m proposal rejected at the start of this month (The Guardian).
The Magpies have signed Nick Woltemade over the past 48 hours, but reports in some quarters over a £130m deal being agreed with LFC for the Sweden international appear to have jumped the gun.
Liverpool still ‘optimistic’ about signing Isak before deadline
Late on Saturday night, Fabrizio Romano shared his latest information on Isak and Liverpool, maintaning that Anfield chiefs are confident of getting their man before the 7pm cutoff tomorrow.
The Italian transfer guru said on his eponymous YouTube channel: “All sources involved from Liverpool, Newcastle and the player’s side deny that a deal has been agreed. It’s not about the game, it’s not about Liverpool or Newcastle playing. It’s not agreed as of today, but I can confirm that, entering into Sunday, the optimism at Liverpool remains.
“Liverpool have not activated any other option among those who have been offered because, this week, three or four players have been offered to Liverpool – really important players, not emergency solutions.
“Liverpool keep saying that they are optimistic to find a solution and to get Alexander Isak. The story for Isak remains absolutely on as of tonight but it’s not done.
“In this moment, the deal is not done, but Liverpool sources maintain optimism to sign Alexander Isak. Liverpool are still confident and want to make a deal. Alexander Isak is absolutely not changing his mind; he wants to go to Liverpool. The deal remains on.”
Liverpool may feel they have a good chance of signing Isak now
Newcastle’s rejection of Liverpool’s opening offer for Isak was so forceful that the Reds have bided their time before going back to the table, knowing that it’d require a much higher bid or a significant change in circumstances to get a different answer from St James’ Park.
Now that the Magpies have Woltemade through the door and with their Swedish marksman still on strike, FSG may feel sufficiently emboldened to make one final attempt for the 25-year-old before the transfer window shuts tomorrow.
Ben Jacobs has indicated that an eventual deal for Isak won’t exceed £130m, despite the Tyneside club reportedly setting a strict asking price of £150m – would that be enough to finally persuade Eddie Howe’s side to green-light an exit for the Swede?
While Liverpool will probably feel that the German’s arrival at St James’ Park could make Newcastle more amenable to cashing in on their number 14, it’ll still require a club-record offer from Anfield to tip the scales irreversibly in our favour.
We expect that there will be another bid made before tomorrow’s deadline, and that the Magpies might at least give it serious consideration now that the goalposts have shifted since the start of August.
