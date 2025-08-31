100% duel success: Lewis Steele lauds Liverpool beast who was ‘vital’ in statement victory

Image via Lewis Steele on YouTube

Lewis Steele singled out one Liverpool player for praise after making a ‘vital’ contribution to the Reds’ victory over Arsenal this afternoon.

A tense contest at Anfield was settled in spectacular fashion thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s astounding free kick, but many of the home side’s best performers were those at the back.

Arne Slot’s side have come in for deserved criticism over their defending in recent games, but they were immense in that aspect today, having had to withstand 11 shots from the Gunners, who looked the likelier team to score in the first half.

Ibrahima Konate was a standout performer for Liverpool but he unfortunately went off injured in the final 15 minutes, with Joe Gomez coming on in his place.

Steele praises Gomez’s performance against Arsenal

As we reported on Empire of the Kop this morning, AC Milan are showing strong interest in the 28-year-old in the final hours of the transfer window, but our long-serving defender put that aside to come up clutch for the Reds when they needed him against Arsenal.

That performance wasn’t lost on Steele, who posted on X: ‘A word on Joe Gomez as well. Lots of talk over his future last 24 hours. Came on when needed, lacking match sharpness and dominated Gyokeres and co. Won some big duels and made some vital interceptions/clearances. Whether he stays or leaves, his love for #LFC is clear.’

Gomez was immense in his short time on the pitch today

Gomez hadn’t played a single Premier League minute in 2025 until our opening night win against Bournemouth in mid-August, with a hamstring injury curtailing his involvement for much of our title-winning season.

He’s also had to settle for game-time off the bench in the early weeks of the current campaign, but he showed his importance to Liverpool during his time on the pitch against Arsenal, not least with a brilliant tackle to thwart Noni Madueke in the 87th minute as the Reds clung on for victory.

As per Sofascore, the 28-year-old won all three duels that he contested, misplaced just one pass and made a whopping seven clearances in the space of just a quarter of an hour – the most of any LFC player despite being on the bench for most of the afternoon.

After Konate limped off injured in the second half, there’s surely no way that the Anfield hierarchy sanction an exit for Gomez in the final 24 hours of the transfer window, even with Slot suggesting post-match that the Frenchman’s knock doesn’t seem overly serious.

Szoboszlai will rightly grab the headlines this evening, but the man in the number 2 shirt was immense for Liverpool in what could be an immense result in his team’s season.