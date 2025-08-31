(Video) Alternative angle of Dominik Szoboszlai free kick makes it looks even more spectacular

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai submitted his entry for the 2025/26 Premier League Goal of the Season competition with a thunderbolt of a free kick in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday.

The first hour of the game at Anfield was a drab affair, but the Reds then released the handbrake and were eventually rewarded thanks to the magnificence of the Hungarian midfielder, who was playing out of position at right-back this afternoon.

The 24-year-old smashed the ball past David Raya from almost 35 yards out, a goal so sublime it has Gary Neville describing it as ‘world-class’ and ‘Cristiano Ronaldo-like’.

Szoboszlai goal looked even better from refcam

One of the more subtle innovations in the Premier League this season is Refcam, the body camera showing the action from the referee’s point of view. While the jury remains out on its merits, it did give us one glorious angle of Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick today.

From Chris Kavanagh’s perspective staring straight into the Kop, we can see Liverpool’s number 8 curling the ball just over the heads of the Arsenal defensive wall, with the shot dipping just in time to nestle in the back of the Gunners’ net.

Szoboszlai has been a standout performer in recent weeks

Szoboszlai’s 16th goal in a Reds shirt was the first to come from a direct free kick (Transfermarkt), and he’ll have to go some way to striking one which’d top his howitzer this afternoon.

When Florian Wirtz joined in a club-record £116m deal in June, some fans and pundits wondered whether the Hungarian would be the fall guy from the transfer and lose his place in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Far from it – he’s started all four of Liverpool’s competitive fixtures this month, the latter two at right-back, a position in which he’s rarely played in his career but has excelled against Newcastle and now Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has arguably been the Reds’ outstanding performer across our first three Premier League matches this term, earning praise from the head coach for his recent displays. While it’s far too early in the campaign to make definitive judgements, the early signs are that our number 8 will be pivotal to any success we enjoy in 2025/26.

Big moments in big matches tend to live in the memory, and Szoboszlai’s show-stopping free kick will no doubt be recalled by Reds fans for years to come, especially those who were fortunate enough to witness it firsthand at Anfield today!

You can check out the refcam view of Szoboszlai’s free kick below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @VHS1799443 on X: