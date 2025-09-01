‘I told the chairman…’ – What Glasner has said about Guehi as Liverpool push for D-day swoop

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi scored for Crystal Palace in their 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday night – was it a parting gift to Eagles fans?

The defender was the subject of a £35m offer from Liverpool over the weekend, to which the south London club responded by demanding another £5m in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause.

The Reds now look set to clinch a deadline day swoop for Alexander Isak, having agreed a £125m fee with Newcastle for the striker (Paul Joyce), but will they get the England centre-back through the door as well?

Glasner remains defiant over Guehi

Palace manager Oliver Glasner remains defiant that Guehi won’t be sold before tonight’s 7pm cutoff, with the FA Cup holders not (yet) managing to bring in a replacement.

Speaking after the Eagles’ win on Sunday night, the Austrian said (via Liverpool Echo): “I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season. We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

“We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players – he is our captain.”

Can Liverpool get Guehi through the door if Palace sign a defender?

Newcastle had been singing from a similar hymn sheet before ultimately agreeing to sell Isak to Liverpool, but will Palace hold their nerve on Guehi until the deadline passes?

It seems fairly certain that the Magpies would’ve stuck by their not-for-sale stance if they hadn’t brought in Nick Woltemade, so the Eagles could be for turning if they can add a centre-back in the next few hours.

Sky Sports reported that the south London club are considering a late swoop for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, while they also continue to pursue Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse.

Liverpool should have no great difficulty in upscaling their next offer to meet the terms set out by Palace, but unless Glasner’s side complete business of their down, it’s difficult to see them budging.

As always on deadline day, though, the goalposts can shift at the drop of a hat. This deal is by no means dead, even with the Eagles boss screaming defiance.