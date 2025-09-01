Paul Joyce drops double Liverpool transfer bomb as ‘optimism’ grows over £35m arrival

(Photos by Alex Pantling and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans haven’t seen a transfer deadline day quite this for years!

Kopites are patiently awaiting official confirmation of Alexander Isak’s British record signing from Newcastle, with the Swedish striker undergoing his medical at the AXA Training Centre this lunchtime, and there could be more ins and outs at Anfield before the 7pm deadline tonight.

The Reds continue to push for Marc Guehi despite Oliver Glasner’s insistence that Crystal Palace won’t sell their captain, while Harvey Elliott has been reliably touted as a potential outgoing from Arne Slot’s squad today.

Paul Joyce simultaneously drops two big Liverpool transfer updates

Shortly before 1pm on Monday lunchtime, Paul Joyce took to X with significant updates on two of the aforementioned players whose eventual transfer fees appear set to cancel each other out.

The Times journalist posted: ‘Aston Villa moving on loan deal for Harvey Elliott with obligation to buy for around £35m. Guehi medical on £35m Liverpool – Palace deal would take place in London. Optimism on it.’

On the prospective exit of the England under-21 star, Sky Sports reported that the Midlands club are in ‘advanced talks’ to complete a move for the Reds’ number 19, with a ‘verbal agreement’ having been struck between the clubs and the player ‘awaiting permission’ to travel for a medical.

Elliott and Guehi could both be on the move today

In a summer which has seen Liverpool’s attacking options revamped considerably, there could be scope for one more if – as seems increasingly unlikely – Elliott makes the move to Aston Villa.

Although the 22-year-old has rarely started under Slot, his value as a squad player has been massive, and his exit would further reduce the Reds’ squad depth in the final third of the pitch.

However, having spoken about his need to play regularly, it’d be hard to stand in his way if the Premier League champions stand to bank £35m once his prospective loan move to the Midlands becomes permanent.

As for Guehi, it appears that Liverpool remain more than hopeful of completing a deal for the Palace captain if they’re preparing for a medical in London, with Joyce’s initial report soon corroborated by Sky Sports.

Ibrahima Konate’s injury scare at Anfield yesterday and AC Milan’s overnight offer for Joe Gomez raised fears of Slot being left worryingly light at centre-back, even after the recent arrival of Giovanni Leoni.

The probability of the Reds signing the Selhurst Park skipper has wavered up and down over the past 24 hours, but there seems to be a genuine belief at LFC that they’ll finally get their man before tonight’s deadline. It won’t be long now until we get a definitive answer!