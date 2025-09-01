‘As it stands…’ – Journalist drops morning update on Guehi which could also impact Joe Gomez

(Photos by Eddie Keogh and Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to clinch a long-awaited deal for Alexander Isak today, but adding Marc Guehi could be rather more difficult.

The Reds submitted a £35m offer for the Crystal Palace captain over the weekend, but the Eagles want another £5m in add-ons and a 10% sell-on clause (The Guardian), and Oliver Glasner is adamant that the FA Cup holders won’t sell their skipper in the final hours of the transfer window.

While the Premier League champions continue to try and land the 25-year-old, AC Milan have been lining up a potential deadline day swoop for Joe Gomez, as we reported on Empire of the Kop yesterday.

Gomez won’t be sold if Liverpool don’t sign Guehi

On Monday morning, Ben Jacobs took to X to share an update on the possible defensive merry-go-round, attributing the information to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The broadcaster posted: ‘Understand Marc Guehi to Liverpool looking unlikely as it stands. Deal not off yet, but has become difficult following Oliver Glasner’s comments last night that he wants to keep the Crystal Palace captain. Joe Gomez won’t be sold to Milan unless Guehi joins.’

Liverpool can’t afford to lose Gomez, even if Guehi signs

The Eagles are progressing on a deal for Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse and are also considering a move for Chelsea’s Axel Disasi (Sky Sports), so it’s not unthinkable that they could bring in a centre-back today.

Whether that’d be enough to persuade them to sell Guehi is another matter, though – the prospective incoming activity at Selhurst Park might happen too late for Liverpool to seal a deal for the 25-year-old.

In that case, there’s simply no way that FSG can consider parting with Gomez, who was immense in his quarter-hour on the pitch against Arsenal on Sunday after replacing the stricken Ibrahima Konate.

While Arne Slot has since indicated that the Frenchman went off with cramp rather than an apparently serious injury (liverpoolfc.com), it nonetheless highlighted the delicate nature of the Reds’ current centre-back depth, even with Giovanni Leoni now ready to step in if required.

It’d feel anticlimactic if Liverpool don’t manage to get Guehi through the door by 7pm tonight, but the blow would be softened if we can keep our long-serving number 2 at Anfield for what’d be his 11th season with the 20-time English champions.