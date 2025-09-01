Breaking: Marc Guehi transfer to Liverpool collapses despite deal sheet submission

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

So, after all that, Marc Guehi WON’T be a Liverpool player for the foreseeable future.

The Reds appeared to be on course to clinch a £35m deadline day deal for the Crystal Palace captain after agreeing a fee with the Eagles on Monday afternoon, with the player undergoing a medical ahead of the proposed transfer.

However, with Oliver Glasner’s side unable to bring in replacements until they clinched a last-gasp deal for Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse, the saga has taken a definitive twist after the 7pm deadline.

Guehi’s move to Liverpool is OFF

As reported by Fabrizio Romano (via X), Guehi’s transfer to Liverpool have collapsed, despite the 25-year-old completing his medical and the deal sheet being submitted on time.

After Palace’s proposed loan move for Brighton defender Igor Julio fell through, the Selhurst Park hierarchy pulled the plug on the departure of their captain, who will now remain with the FA Cup holders rather than joining the Premier League champions.

A bitter blow for Liverpool, and it could’ve been so much worse

We woke up this morning with a feeling that there could be deadline day drama involving Liverpool, but we hadn’t quite envisaged something like this!

It seemed like only a matter of time before Guehi would be officially confirmed as a Reds player, but even with the Eagles bringing in Canvot, they ‘missed out on the preferred replacement they had hoped to sign’, as per Sky Sports.

In one way we applaud Palace for flexing their muscles and taking affirmative action to keep their captain, but it comes as a bitter disappointment to Arne Slot’s side, who must’ve been sure that they’d pull off a tremendous transfer coup for a relative bargain.

It really is just as well that Liverpool signed Giovanni Leoni last month and refused to part with Joe Gomez despite late interest from AC Milan and Brighton. Had either of those transpired differently, our squad would be frightening short of centre-back cover.

Guehi will remain at Selhurst Park for the foreseeable future, but the Reds could attempt to land him on a free transfer next year if he’s unable to agree a contract extension in the meantime, with his current deal expiring in 10 months’ time.