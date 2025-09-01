‘Move in jeopardy’ – Liverpool transfer plans could go up in smoke just before 7pm deadline

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool appeared to be serenely proceeding towards completing a deal to sign Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day…but a spanner may have been thrown in the works at the 11th hour.

Speaking after the defender scored in Crystal Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday night, Oliver Glasner insisted that the Eagles wouldn’t sell their captain due to the near-impossibility of signing a replacement before this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Despite that, the Reds agreed a £35m deal with the Selhurst Park club on Monday afternoon as the 25-year-old underwent a medical in London ahead of the proposed transfer.

Guehi to Liverpool mightn’t be a formality just yet…

However, just 75 minutes before the deadline, David Ornstein delivered a potentially crushing blow for Liverpool fans as he reported for The Athletic that Guehi’s move to Anfield could be ‘in jeopardy’ as the Palace manager makes a last-ditch attempt to keep his team’s skipper in SE25.

The defender had completed part of his medical this afternoon, but the Eagles’ difficulties in recruiting a replacement have increased Glasner’s determination to selling the centre-back, with a final outcome set to rest on discussions between player and manager.

The journalist posted a link to the article via X, along with the summary of: ‘Marc Guehi underwent medical ahead of proposed transfer from Crystal Palace to Liverpool – but move in jeopardy amid CPFC issues finding adequate replacement. Talks now between 25yo & manager Glasner to make final decision on LFC switch.’

A potential nasty sting in the tail for Liverpool

The south London club appeared to be on track to sign a centre-back today when news of a potential loan move for Brighton’s Igor Julio emerged, but that deal has now collapsed, with the defender seemingly bound for West Ham instead (Sky Sports).

We can fully understand why Glasner is desperate to keep hold of his captain, not just because of the 25-year-old’s obvious importance to the team on the pitch but also because it’d leave them worryingly short of depth in that area of the squad.

It leaves Liverpool facing a nervous wait to see if the transfer will eventually happen, although Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett offered hope on that front by claiming that sources from Selhurst Park have indicated that the England international is still set to join the Reds, even amid the struggles to sign a replacement.

If the Eagles manager can persuade his employers to pull the plug on the deal, it’d represent a tremendous effort on his part and ruin the Reds’ plans with the 7pm deadline rapidly approaching.

Fingers crossed that the transfer is too far along at this stage for an unwanted plot twist, and that Guehi will be officially confirmed as a Liverpool player before we go to bed on Monday night.