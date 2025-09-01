Liverpool agree £35m deal with Aston Villa as Elliott departure looms – report

Picture via @ghopcroft on X

Liverpool have sanctioned a move that few of us expected on transfer deadline day, with Fabrizio Romano breaking the news that Harvey Elliott is on his way to Aston Villa.

“BREAKING: Aston Villa reach verbal agreement with Liverpool to sign Harvey Elliott, here we go!” Romano posted on X, confirming the deal was agreed with a loan and obligation to buy for a £35m package.

Harvey Elliott to leave Liverpool after limited minutes

The England U21 international was once one of the most used players under Jurgen Klopp, making 99 appearances across the 2022/23 and 2023/24 campaigns — no Liverpool player featured more in that period.

But since the arrival of our Dutch boss Arne Slot, game time has been harder to come by.

With Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister all favoured in attacking midfield roles, Elliott has been forced to the fringes.

The No.19 was even left emotional at the end of last season, in tears after the final whistle, showing just how much he wanted to remain part of our journey.

Why the Elliott deal makes sense for Liverpool

From a financial perspective, many will point to the relatively low £35m fee, especially after Lewis Steele reported earlier this morning that Liverpool had wanted £50m for Elliott.

But from a footballing perspective, this agreement ensures the 22-year-old will get the minutes he deserves.

Villa, who qualified for the Europa League, are offering him a platform, while Liverpool can push ahead with further squad building.

The names of Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi remain on our radar, with new arrivals likely to soften the blow of Elliott’s departure.

Klopp always admired Elliott, but under Slot’s leadership, Liverpool’s system has evolved.

With so much competition in attacking midfield, the reality is clear: Elliott’s path at Anfield was blocked.

What we do know is that Elliott departs with affection from the Kop and gratitude for his commitment.

This is another sign that our rebuild continues — and that the transfer window may not yet be finished.

