Journalist says Elliott decision still to come as Isak move confirmed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s deadline day could still bring another twist with fresh developments on the future of Harvey Elliott, as explained by Merseyside reporter Lewis Steele.

The Mail Sport journalist wrote on X that “no official bids for Harvey Elliott yet but still a possibility he leaves today if the money is right, now Alexander Isak is joining.”

Liverpool stand firm on Elliott asking price

The 22-year-old midfielder has been the subject of repeated enquiries from RB Leipzig but so far the Bundesliga club’s offers have fallen well short of our £50 million valuation.

Steele added that Leipzig have made “several approaches but money is short of #LFC £50m asking price so far. But expect them to return. One to watch…”

Elliott’s future has been a hot topic throughout the summer with concerns over his playing time, especially after the record-breaking arrival of Florian Wirtz.

The German international cost us £116m and has already featured heavily in the attacking midfield role where Elliott has struggled for minutes.

Leipzig interest grows as Liverpool weigh options

The Croydon-born midfielder, who has been at the club since his 2019 move from Fulham, played just 360 Premier League minutes last season despite scoring five times across all competitions.

He has remained patient under Arne Slot, but Leipzig’s persistence has created uncertainty on whether he will remain part of the Dutchman’s plans beyond this evening.

With a deal for Alexander Isak being agreed and the club also pushing for Marc Guehi, all eyes are on what looks to be an exciting day of incoming business but there could be sales too.

For now, Elliott’s fate remains undecided, but Liverpool’s position is clear — unless Leipzig or another club matches the £50m valuation, he will not be moving today.

You can view the Elliott update via @LewisSteele_ on X:

👋🏻 No official bids for Harvey Elliott yet but still a possibility he leaves today if the money is right, now Alexander Isak is joining. 🇩🇪 RB Leipzig have made several approaches but money is short of #LFC £50m asking price so far. But expect them to return. 👁️ One to watch… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) September 1, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile