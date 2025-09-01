Bombshell transfer twist could yet give Liverpool deadline day hope of Marc Guehi swoop

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Could there be a chance that Liverpool do sign Marc Guehi on transfer deadline day?

With Oliver Glasner defiantly stating on Sunday night that Crystal Palace won’t sell their captain, and Alex Crook reporting that a move to Anfield seems ‘unlikely’ for the defender in the final hours of the transfer window, it appeared to be slipping off the agenda for LFC sporting director Richard Hughes.

However, a sensational development involving the Eagles came to light this morning which could yet open the door for the Reds to try again for the 25-year-old.

Palace line up shock deadline day loan signing

Freelance journalist Charlie Parker-Turner broke the news (via X) of a potential ‘surprise’ as he reported that Palace ‘have reached an agreement’ with Brighton on a season-long loan deal for Igor Julio, adding that personal terms are ‘not expected to be an issue’.

Sky Sports News subsequently added that a purchase option is included in the prospective transaction, with plans ‘in place’ for the Seagulls centre-back to travel to south London for his medical later today.

Could that leave the door open for Liverpool to sign Guehi?

It’s safe to say that Liverpool fans hoping for the arrival of Guehi at Anfield wouldn’t have been banking on Brighton potentially letting one of their players join their arch-rivals just hours before the transfer deadline.

Signing Igor Julio would bring Palace’s centre-back complement up to five, although that includes long-term injury absentee Chadi Riad and their potentially exit-bound captain.

It therefore seems unlikely that the Selhurst Park hierarchy would sanction the sale of the 25-year-old today, unless the Reds were to come in with an improved offer which ticks every box for the south London club.

Nonetheless, that’d still seem less surprising than the bombshell news of the Eagles potentially signing a defender on loan from their fiercest rivals, so LFC fans will continue to live in hope right up to this evening’s 7pm deadline.

Could this be the shock transfer twist which paves the way for Liverpool to get Guehi? Probably not, but we won’t rule it out!