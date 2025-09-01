‘Has arrived’ – Sky reporter drops on-air Isak update as Liverpool close in on blockbuster deal

Image via Sky Sports News and Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Alexander Isak is in Liverpool as he closes in on completing his British record transfer to the Premier League champions.

The Reds agreed a £125m deal with Newcastle overnight for the Swedish striker, who’s finally set to get his wish for a move to Anfield and bring an acrimonious end to a prolific three-year stay on Tyneside.

Should the transaction become official before this evening’s deadline, it’d see the Merseysiders break their transfer record for the second time in four months, having landed Florian Wirtz in a £116m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

Isak arrives for Liverpool medical

Just after 11am this morning, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor shared an update live on air for the broadcaster from the AXA Training Centre.

He stated: “Alexander Isak has arrived at Liverpool’s training ground and a medical is underway. Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will pay Newcastle a fixed fee of £125m for the striker – which is a British record. Isak will sign a six-year deal at Liverpool.”

Isak signing would cap a legendary transfer window for Liverpool

The Merseysiders had already spent more than £300m on new signings during the summer transfer window, and with Isak now in Kirkby to complete his medical, it’s set to end with a record-breaking bang.

Even with Hugo Ekitike making a fantastic start to his Liverpool career as he scored in each of his first three competitive games, the imminent acquisition of the Swedish marksman will make Arne Slot’s attack even more fearsome.

Only Mo Salah outscored the 25-year-old in the Premier League last season, and it doesn’t seem coincidental that Newcastle have failed to score in two of their first three matches this term without the striker to call upon.

Assuming all goes to plan with the medical and he comes through the international break unscathed, the Reds could have Isak available for some huge fixtures this month, not least the quickfire Anfield double header against Atletico Madrid and Everton in just over two weeks’ time.

Liverpool fans could be in for a transfer deadline day for the ages!