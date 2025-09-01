‘I want to win everything’ – Alexander Isak’s first words after completing record Liverpool move

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

At 9:30pm on Monday night, Alexander Isak was finally confirmed as a Liverpool player.

The story which dominated the summer transfer window eventually reached its conclusion two-and-a-half hours after the deadline, with the Premier League champions officially announcing the deal after a protracted saga which lasted for a number of weeks.

As per Sky Sports, the Swedish striker has joined the Reds for a British record fee of £125m (£10m more than Moises Caicedo’s move to Chelsea two years ago), penning a six-year contract at Anfield.

Isak: ‘I want to win everything’ at Liverpool

In the official correspondence announcing the transfer, Liverpool FC shared Isak’s first words as a player with the Merseyside club on its official website.

The Reds’ new number 9 said: “I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here but I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.

“I think I have a lot to give. I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. I want to win everything, yeah.”

Isak and Liverpool can breathe easy at last!

After weeks and weeks of speculation, Liverpool fans will feel as much relief as joy that Isak has finally signed for the Premier League champions.

He had a taste of silverware in helping Newcastle to Carabao Cup glory (ironically against the Reds) six months ago, but his desire to ‘win everything’ suggests that he believes such an aim is achievable at Anfield.

We don’t doubt that he too will be glad to eventually be freed of the uncertainty which had engulfed his final few weeks as a Magpies player, having gone on strike to try and force his move to Merseyside and playing no part for Eddie Howe’s side in pre-season or at the start of the top-flight campaign.

Isak will have vast expectations to fulfil, considering his British record transfer fee and his scoring record in English football so far (62 goals in 109 games), but Liverpool wouldn’t have spent £125m on him if they weren’t confident that he’d be a genuine game-changer for Arne Slot’s side.

At last he and the Reds can breathe a sigh of relief in the knowledge that the deal is done, and we can now look forward to what he could accomplish in the iconic number 9 shirt at Anfield!