‘Breaking news’ – Sky Sports reporter breaks bombshell Liverpool transfer development live on air

Liverpool fans were given an exclusive transfer update live on Sky Sports News on Monday morning on what’s shaping up to be the most eventful deadline day in years at Anfield.

The headline news is the imminent British record signing of Alexander Isak, who’s now arrived at the AXA Training Centre to undergo his medical ahead of his £125m move from Newcastle.

The Reds are also holding out hope of a last-gasp deal for Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, although they’ve had to act to try and keep hold of one of their own defenders in the final 24 hours of the window.

Liverpool reject AC Milan offer for Joe Gomez

Just after Vinny O’Connor reported of Isak’s arrival on Merseyside around 11am, Sky Sports News teed up ‘some more breaking news from the Premier League champions’.

Their correspondent Rob Dorsett duly revealed: “I’m told that Liverpool have received an offer from AC Milan for Joe Gomez. I can tell you that exclusively, I found out in the last few minutes, but it now looks unlikely the deal can be completed in time for tonight’s 7pm deadline.

“Liverpool will categorically not allow Gomez to go unless they’ve got a replacement in. We now that they want Marc Guehi, so in effect, they will only sanction a move for Joe Gomez to go to Serie A if they get Marc Guehi through the door. That deal is still very much live, it’s not dead in any way, but it might go into tonight.

“Everybody’s taking a pragmatic view here and saying they don’t think they can get Joe Gomez done after they get Marc Guehi. In effect, Joe Gomez hasn’t been allowed to fly to Milan or have a medical, even though he was poised to do so.

“I’ve been told that Gomez’s representatives were in talks with Milan late last night, and there’s a little irony here because Milan’s owners Red Bird Capital also have a stake in Fenway Sports Group, who own Liverpool.

“I’ve been told that they were close to thrashing out terms and agreeing a deal, Liverpool pretty much pulled the plug and said they’re not allowing Joe Gomez to go unless they get somebody in. Actually, Arne Slot is very keen to have both Marc Guehi and Joe Gomez in his ranks.”

Liverpool seemingly forced to backtrack over Gomez

If Liverpool had seemingly been prepared to give the green light for Gomez to travel to Milan for a medical, they must have been quite confident of securing Guehi’s signature before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

However, with Palace manager Oliver Glasner insisting that the FA Cup holders won’t sell their captain so late in the transfer window, Anfield chiefs may have felt a compulsion to block the prospective exit of their longest-serving current player to the San Siro.

If the Reds were to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of the Eagles defender, that could reopen the door for our number 2 to potentially join the Rossoneri in the coming hours, although neither deal seems overly likely at the time of writing.

On the one hand, it seemed a bit shortsighted of Liverpool to apparently allow Gomez to leave for Milan so close to the deadline. On another, at least they’ve been sufficiently proactive in pulling the plug on the move and not leaving Arne Slot frightfully short of centre-back options for the first half of the season.

Even with less than seven hours remaining in the transfer window, it appears that we can’t completely rule out another defensive incoming or outgoing at Anfield before the market shuts for the remainder of 2025.

