Report: FSG were ready to cash in on £52m Liverpool colossus but he said no to Saudi suitors

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool were seemingly prepared to sanction the sale of one player who’s decided against leaving Anfield.

Speculation has been rife for several months regarding the future of Ibrahima Konate, who now has just 10 months remaining on his contract with the Reds and has been continually linked with a potential move to Real Madrid.

CaughtOffside reported in August that there is ‘no indication’ of a ‘positive breakthrough’ in negotations over a new deal, prompting fears of the French defender leaving on a free transfer next year.

Konate opts for Liverpool stay over Saudi Arabia move

Spanish outlet Defensa Central has claimed that an unnamed Saudi Pro League club have tried to sign the 26-year-old in recent days and submitted a €60m (£51.9m) offer to Liverpool.

The report specifies that Anfield chiefs had given consideration to accepting the proposal, but it was Konate who rejected the move in favour of remaining on Merseyside.

Why would Liverpool sell Konate so close to the deadline?

If indeed this version of events is accurate, then it reflects brilliantly on the Reds’ number 5…and less so on the LFC hierarchy, if they had been willing to sell one of our starting centre-backs so close to the transfer deadline.

The danger of losing the Frenchman for nothing next summer remains, and we fervently hope that he and the club can agree a contract extension in the coming months, but it could’ve been catastrophic for this season if he’d said yes to the approach from Saudi Arabia.

Thankfully, Konate has pledged his commitment to Liverpool for at least the current campaign, and he responded to criticism of his recent performances with an outstanding display in the hard-fought victory over Arsenal on Sunday.

If the Reds fail to get a deal for Marc Guehi over the line before the transfer window shuts tonight, the importance of keeping the France international will be amplified so that Arne Slot still has four senior centre-backs in his squad.

Whether the 26-year-old will remain at Anfield in 12 months’ time remains to be seen, but keeping hold of him for now could be massive for the Premier League champions.