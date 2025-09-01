Deal agreed: Liverpool make major deadline day breakthrough as Hughes works his magic yet again

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Monday 1 September 2025 is shaping up to be the deadline day to beat all transfer deadline days for Liverpool fans!

Kopites would’ve woken up this morning to the news that a blockbuster £125m deal has been agreed with Newcastle for Alexander Isak, which’ll be the most expensive transaction in British football history if and when it’s officially confirmed.

Fast forward to the afternoon, and it appears that another marquee name could be set to join the Swedish striker in the Anfield arrivals hall after a major breakthrough was made by Richard Hughes.

Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic, Liverpool have agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace for the signature of Marc Guehi, who’s set to undergo a medical in London ahead of the transfer being completed.

Personal terms have been put in place for the England international to join the Reds on a five-year contract, with the Eagles eventually agreeing to do business with the Premier League champions after rejecting an initial £35m offer over the weekend.

Guehi signing would cap blockbuster transfer window for Liverpool!

Only a few hours ago, the chances of signing Guehi seemed meagre as Palace manager Oliver Glasner insisted that his captain would not be leaving Selhurst Park, but more Hughes magic has ultimately forced the issue.

Assuming there are no last-gasp hitches, for Liverpool to sign a Premier League-proven England international in the prime of his career for just £35m is phenomenal business, even when considering that the 25-year-old’s contract in south London expires next summer.

The Eagles skipper will provide serious competition with Ibrahima Konate for a starting berth alongside Virgil van Dijk, while also helping to contribute towards the Reds’ homegrown quota requirements for their domestic and European squads.

In previous years, LFC may have resigned themselves to defeat over long-running pursuits such as those for Isak and Guehi, but the current hierarchy have stuck determinedly to the task and now look set to be rewarded on the double.

It had already been a remarkable summer transfer window at Anfield even before today’s developments. It now looks as though it’ll have an Oscar-worthy finish which’ll make Liverpool an even stronger bet to retain their Premier League title this season!