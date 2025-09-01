Liverpool stance on Joe Gomez made clear as Premier League rivals circle – Ornstein

(Joe Gomez Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images), (Marc Guehi Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have moved to clarify a key situation on deadline day as our business in and out of Anfield continues to unfold.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Marc Guehi is undergoing a medical after a £35 million agreement with Crystal Palace was struck, while a decision has also been made on the future of our longest-serving player.

Guehi transfer and Liverpool’s defensive rebuild

The England international is set to be handed a five-year contract running until 2030, with Liverpool and Palace maintaining cordial talks to reach a late-window solution.

The 25-year-old has already played 155 games for Palace, captaining them to FA Cup glory last season and adding 23 caps for England to his name.

With Jarell Quansah already joining Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window, Arne Slot’s centre-back options have become thin but confirmation of Guehi’s medical show our options will soon change.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate and summer arrival Giovanni Leoni are the only other senior names alongside Joe Gomez.

This explains why Guehi’s deal had to be secured before any decision could be taken on outgoings.

Brighton’s move for Gomez ends in Liverpool confirmation

AC Milan and Brighton & Hove Albion both made approaches to sign Gomez, with the Reds now left to make a decision on whether to sell or not.

The Englishman, who has battled injuries in recent years, has been with us since 2015 and remains a valuable option for the Dutch boss heading into a season where depth will prove vital.

His role against Arsenal shows that our No.2 is talented enough to be part of the team and explains why interest in him remains high.

James Pearce took to X to report: ‘Late interest from Brighton in Joe Gomez. Discussions but nothing agreed and clock ticking.’

It seems we will have to wait and see whether Gomez will remain a defensive option, after we complete a deal for Guehi.

Liverpool have already invested in strengthening elsewhere, with Florian Wirtz’s record-breaking arrival grabbing headlines earlier in the window and Alexander Isak’s signing to mark an expensive end to an amazing summer.

These moves, as well as the signing of Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, shows how ambitious this rebuild has become under Slot and why we should all be excited for the short and long term future.

