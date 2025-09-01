Gary Neville pays Alexander Isak the ultimate compliment as Liverpool agree record transfer

Images via Sky Sports Premier League and George Wood/Getty Images

Gary Neville has paid an enormous compliment to Alexander Isak as Liverpool close in on a British record transfer for the striker.

A few hours after the Reds defeated Arsenal to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season, the club also made a serious statement of intent off the pitch by agreeing a £125m deal with Newcastle for the Sweden international.

The 25-year-old has yet to play this season after going on strike to try and force an exit from St James’ Park, and Eddie Howe’s side have badly missed his attacking quality, which yielded 27 goals in all competitions last term and 62 in 109 games for the Tyneside club.

Neville pays Isak the ultimate compliment

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast from Anfield after Liverpool’s win on Sunday – which came just six days after a dramatic victory over Newcastle – the pundit claimed that Isak would make Arne Slot’s side an even more formidable outfit.

The ex-Manchester United defender said: “If they can get [Marc] Guehi and Isak through the door – they’re two starting players, and Isak’s one of the top centre-forwards in the world.

“He’s a real player. He’s the one player that I’ve seen [William] Saliba and Gabriel and [Virgil] Van Dijk a real hard time over the last couple of seasons. He’s really caused them problems. He’s a different level player.”

Neville added: “For Liverpool to be on nine points after the two games they’ve just had, and to think that those two could be entering the building, they’ll be absolutely buzzing and confident as hell.”

Isak would make Liverpool an even more fearsome outfit

The Reds seem unlikely to land Guehi before tonight’s deadline, but to clinch a British record transfer for Isak would be one hell of a statement from FSG and from Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes, especially having already completed plenty of standout business this summer.

Van Dijk has shown yet again at the start of this season that he’s peerless among currently active centre-backs in world football, but as Neville referenced and The Athletic analysed, even he’s been given the runaround by the Swedish striker on occasion.

The 25-year-old has netted four times in six appearances against Liverpool since coming to the Premier League three years ago – only three other clubs have taken more punishment against him throughout his time at Newcastle (Transfermarkt).

Isak’s impending arrival will leave Slot with an embarrassment of riches in attack, with the champions already boasting an imperious forward line of Cody Gakpo, Hugo Ekitike and Mo Salah (along with Florian Wirtz just behind that trio) and having Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha in reserve.

Assuming all goes to plan today, Van Dijk will only have to worry about coming up against the prolific Swedish marksman in training rather than on matchday!