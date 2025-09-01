Paul Gorst confirms Liverpool medical for Marc Guehi as Isak links heat up

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be on course for a remarkable transfer deadline day after a respected local journalist confirmed a huge development in our pursuit of Marc Guehi.

Paul Gorst of the Liverpool ECHO posted on X: “Understand Marc Guehi is having his medical in London ahead of a move to #LFC before today’s 7pm transfer deadline.”

Marc Guehi edges closer to Liverpool transfer

The 24-year-old centre-back captained Crystal Palace to FA Cup glory last season and has become one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

His leadership qualities and durability — missing just three games through injury in 2024/25 — make him an ideal replacement for Jarell Quansah, who recently left for Bayer Leverkusen.

If this deal is finalised, Guehi will join a list of summer signings that already includes the likes of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, both of whom will transform our options in key areas.

Arne Slot’s rebuild is taking serious shape, after he guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

Guehi and Isak could make this a dream deadline day for Liverpool

While the England international undergoes his medical, we are edging ever closer to Alexander Isak confirmation.

The Swedish striker, who scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season and denied us the Carabao Cup with the winner at Wembley, has long been admired at Anfield.

We’ve already invested heavily in the attack by securing Hugo Ekitike, but the thought of pairing the Frenchman with Isak remains a tantalising prospect for Liverpool supporters.

The addition of Guehi would strengthen our back line immediately, while any forward movement for Isak would elevate this deadline day into one of the most memorable in recent history.

The arrival of the Crystal Palace skipper could then mean the end of Joe Gomez’s decade at Anfield, with his departure seemingly hinging on Guehi talks.

One thing is certain: as the 7pm cut-off approaches, we are firmly at the centre of the action.

You can view the Guehi update via @ptgorst on X:

Understand Marc Guehi is having his medical in London ahead of a move to #LFC before today's 7pm transfer deadline. pic.twitter.com/m419nUko84 — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 1, 2025

