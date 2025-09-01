James Pearce: Liverpool have made transfer deadline day decision on ‘brilliant’ attacker

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce has confirmed that one exit-linked attacker will definitely remain at Liverpool for the remainder of 2025.

The Reds’ forward line has undergone significant upheaval this summer, not least because of the tragic loss of Diogo Jota. Hugo Ekitike has come in from Eintracht Frankfurt, with Alexander Isak potentially arriving today, while Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Ben Gannon Doak have all been sold.

Sunderland had reportedly been hoping to secure another loan move for Jayden Danns in recent months, having signed the youngster temporarily at the start of the year, only for injury to prevent him from making an appearance for the Wearside club.

Pearce: Liverpool won’t sanction deadline day exit for Danns

On Monday morning, Pearce reported that Liverpool will keep hold of the 19-year-old for the remainder of the calendar year.

The Athletic‘s LFC correspondent reported that Danns ‘won’t be going anywhere today’, despite attracting ‘plenty of interest regarding a possible loan deal’, although his situation could be reassessed in the weeks leading up to the January transfer window.

Anfield chiefs are carefully managing his fitness as he continues to recovery from the back issue which precluded him from playing for Sunderland a few months ago.

Pearce added that Stefan Bajcetic, Calum Scanlon and Luke Chambers will also remain at Liverpool amid their respective injury recoveries, although Kaide Gordon and Rhys Williams could depart in the final hours of the window.

How much game-time could Danns get at Liverpool this season?

Danns got a runout in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao in pre-season and has played for the under-21s at the start of their Premier League 2 campaign, but how much first-team action will he see between now and January?

Isak’s prospective arrival would bump the 19-year-old further down the pecking order, although Carabao Cup duty could offer the teenager a chance to make an impression on Arne Slot, depending on how far we progress in that competition.

We play Southampton in the third round of that tournament later this month (coincidentally, the team against whom Danns scored his first two senior Liverpool goals in February 2024), and he might also get sporadic Champions League minutes if we book our place in the last 16 with games to spare.

Hailed as a ‘brilliant‘ finisher by Marc Albrighton, Danns has a remarkable return of three goals in just 193 minutes of action for the Reds’ first team, showing early signs of being a ruthlessly efficient marksman at Anfield.

His back injury will have hindered his development, for sure, but LFC chiefs obviously see him making an impact in the short-term if they’re willing to hold onto him for the rest of 2025, even with Isak set to come through the door.