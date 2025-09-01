Schmeichel says Arsenal played “ugly football” in Anfield defeat

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool strengthened our perfect start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at Anfield, and the fallout has centred on criticism of Mikel Arteta’s cautious tactics.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel admitted on ViaPlay’s broadcast that he had “never in my life wanted Liverpool to win a game of football more than I did today” as he laid into Arsenal’s approach.

Schmeichel blasts Arsenal tactics after Liverpool victory

Dominik Szoboszlai’s stunning 83rd-minute free-kick was enough to secure three points, but the Danish pundit felt the visitors’ lack of ambition made the contest easier for us.

“I was really disappointed and, in a way, a little bit angry with the way that Arsenal played this game,” Schmeichel said.

“We built it up as one of the biggest games of the season, and what they bring to Anfield is an ugly brand of football.”

The 61-year-old added: “When you play like that for 82 minutes and then you go 1-0 down, it’s impossible to change and come back.

“With the talent they have – just look at the names on the teamsheet and also the bench – let them loose, let them play football.”

It is now 13 league visits without a win for Arsenal at Anfield, with their last clean sheet here dating back to 2012.

Liverpool send message with Szoboszlai free-kick

The champions were not at our fluent best, but the Hungarian midfielder’s strike provided a reminder of the depth of quality Arne Slot has at his disposal.

The Dutchman has already overseen the signing of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike this summer, with a deal now agreed for us to sign Alexander Isak before the transfer window deadline further showcasing our attacking ambition.

Arsenal, meanwhile, struggled to create clear chances despite their summer spending on Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze.

Schmeichel concluded: “I am absolutely convinced that if Arteta lets this team play football, they will be more competitive, more entertaining and they will win games.”

That will be of little comfort to the Gunners, as Liverpool move to nine points from nine at the start of our title defence.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile