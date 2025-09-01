Van Dijk admits truth on Gomez future as Liverpool eye Palace captain

(Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late activity in the transfer market has taken another twist as Virgil van Dijk gave an honest response to questions about Joe Gomez’s future, with Marc Guehi now heavily linked with a move to Anfield.

The Crystal Palace captain scored in their 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, before manager Oliver Glasner was pressed on whether he could lose his skipper on deadline day.

Reports suggest Liverpool are trying to add the England international to our backline which would then see Gomez depart, who is attracting serious interest from Serie A.

Van Dijk speaks on Gomez as Milan move edges closer

After our 1-0 win over Arsenal, the Dutch defender was asked about the future of his long-time team-mate.

Speaking via Mail Sport reporter Lewis Steele on X, he said: “Of course (I want him to stay), he’s my friend! But it doesn’t work like that.

“I’m not the boss, this is not a friendly business. Let’s see what happens. Of course want him to stay, as a friend and as a player.”

It comes as Matteo Moretto of Fichajes reported on X that an agreement between Milan and Liverpool for Gomez is “close” at €15m, with the Rossoneri now negotiating directly with the 28-year-old defender.

Liverpool weighing Guehi move as Gomez decision looms

Should Gomez depart, it would end over a decade of service at Anfield for a player who has fought through serious injuries but never let us down when called upon.

His exit would also clear the path for a move for Guehi, who has captained Palace with maturity and lifted the FA Cup last season and Community Shield at the start of this campaign.

For us, it would be another major defensive change this summer after already securing defensive signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas also exiting.

With deadline day drama unfolding and a move for Alexander Isak edging closer, the situation could yet change quickly, but Van Dijk’s words underline that even our captain knows this is a business that waits for no one.

