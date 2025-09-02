Exclusive: Saudi suitors already preparing lucrative January offers for Liverpool stalwart

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window may have shut in England, but one Liverpool player continues to attract overseas interest.

The Reds have splurged like never before in the market in recent months, with two record-breaking £100m+ signings in Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak, supplemented by several other arrivals such as Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong.

There’s also been plenty of outbound activity at Anfield since the end of last-season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez among those to have departed for pastures new.

The latter is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, and a former Liverpool teammate is being lined up to potentially follow him to the Middle East.

Saudi clubs preparing lucrative offers for Alisson Becker

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Alisson Becker is attracting serious interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League for a January transfer.

The goalkeeper has been the subject of lucrative offers worth up to €15m (£13m) per year from Middle Eastern suitors who are understood to be preparing bids in the region of €25m-€30m (£21.8m-£26.1m) for the Brazil international.

Liverpool haven’t received any official offers for the 32-year-old, who’s under contract for two more years at Anfield, and a deal would be difficult to pull off in 2026 unless the player were to agitate for a move.

No chance of Liverpool sanctioning an exit for Alisson

Alisson has seen numerous former teammates leave Merseyside for Saudi Arabia (Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Bobby Firmino, Gini Wijnaldum, Sadio Mane, Nunez), but hopefully he’ll resist any Middle Eastern overtures for the foreseeable future.

According to Capology, he’s currently earning just over €9m (£7.8m) per year at Anfield, so he could be in for a substantial pay rise if he were to accept an offer from the Gulf state in the coming months.

The Saudi Pro League’s summer transfer window doesn’t shut for another three weeks, so it’s not impossible that their clubs could make an audacious attempt to sign Liverpool’s number 1 before the deadline.

However, there appears to be an acceptance that a move at such short notice would be unrealistic, certainly in terms of getting the green light from LFC, where Alisson continues to be literally the first name on the team sheet every week.

His nomination for this year’s Yachine Trophy at the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony (22 September) underlines his status as one of the best goalkeepers in the world (the best, in our opinion), so to sell him now would be unthinkable.

He will turn 33 in a month’s time, and we know that a parting of the ways will come eventually, but hopefully that dreaded moment is still well into the future and he won’t be persuaded by the riches which are potentially on offer from Saudi Arabia.