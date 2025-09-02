Dan Burn admits Newcastle targeted one Liverpool player in particular last week

Dan Burn has admitted he and his Newcastle teammates targeted Dominik Szoboszlai when Liverpool visited St. James’ Park last week.

The Reds came away 3-2 winners thanks to a late Rio Ngumoha winner deep into stoppage time after the hosts had dragged themselves level from two goals down.

Szoboszlai, who scored the only goal of the game when Liverpool defeated Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, has been deployed at right back in the absence of the injured Jeremie Frimpong and with Conor Bradley not yet fully fit following his own injury.

The Hungarian is predominantly a central midfielder and was therefore targeted by Eddie Howe’s side on the north east.

“100%,” Burn replied when asked if the Liverpool No. 8 playing out of position was discussed amongst him and his teammates (Premier League Productions via The Boot Room). “It’s not his usual position, it’s something you have to look at as a weakness to attack, but he’s done really well in that position.”

“It’s always seemed to be that for Liverpool, whether it’s Trent drifting into midfield, he had that long ball he could play, that has really benefitted them.”

Szoboszlai did an excellent job at St. James’ Park and against Arsenal at the weekend in the same position.

You could claim that his energy is missed in the middle of the park but that tireless running is just as important up and down the right flank.

The former RB Leipzig man’s stunning free-kick past David Raya in the second half was the bit of magic the game required to break the deadlock and he has deserved his back-to-back man of the match awards.

After the international break Bradley and Frimpong may be back and ready to battle it out for a starting spot at full-back meaning Szoboszlai will move back into his more natural position.

But the Hungarian will remain an option at right back after his promising displays of late.