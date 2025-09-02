(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed Dominik Szoboszlai’s insane pass during Arsenal win

Liverpool fans will remember Sunday’s victory over Arsenal because of Dominik Szoboszlai’s sensational free kick.

It wasn’t just his goal that should be remembered however, but instead his all-round performance.

The Hungary international threw in a tireless performance at right back as he filled in for the injured Jeremie Frimpong for the second game running.

His defensive work was particularly impressive while he was also keen to contribute further up the pitch whenever presented with the opportunity.

Right back may not be our No. 8’s preferred position but having him in a deeper role without intense pressure from the opponent also allows him to showcase his world-class passing ability.

It was something Kopites will have become accustomed to from Trent Alexander-Arnold during his time as a Red but Szoboszlai proved he can also ping a ball during the 72nd minute with a sublime 50-yard cross field pass right into the path of Florian Wirtz.

The German controlled perfectly and beat his man before moving the ball onto Mo Salah whose touch let him down!

The Hungarian’s pass is a weapon that should be used more often this season as he has the ability to turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye.

View the unreal pass below via @EfranAlexander on X: