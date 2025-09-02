‘Extremely unhappy’ Marc Guehi plans to release statement after collapse of Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Around 24 hours ago, it looked for all the world as though Marc Guehi would now be a Liverpool player.

A £35m deal had been agreed with Crystal Palace on Monday which’d see their captain join the Reds, and he even underwent a medical in London, but the transfer collapsed approximately an hour after the window shut at 7pm.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish had initially sanctioned the sale but then pulled the plug after manager Oliver Glasner – who’d been insistent that he couldn’t lose the defender due to the inability to recruit an adequate replacement – had threatened to resign if the 25-year-old left Selhurst Park.

Guehi left fuming over collapse of Liverpool transfer

According to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons (via X), Guehi is ‘extremely unhappy’ at being denied his move to Liverpool so late in the day, literally and figuratively.

The journalist elaborated in a corresponding article for that publication that the defender was left so enraged over the deal being called off that he’s even been considering whether or not to continue as Palace captain, although ‘there is no suggestion’ that he won’t play for the club again.

The England international is expected to release a statement on the matter shortly and feels that he behaved properly by continuing to play and train for the Eagles amid the transfer speculation, and some of his teammates are ‘believed to be upset’ that he’s been deprived of the opportunity to sign for the Reds.

Who could blame Guehi for feeling gutted?

Without being disrespectful to Palace – a club with a proud tradition in the English game who richly deserved their FA Cup success and were incredibly unlucky to be denied their rightful place in the Europa League – we can see why Guehi would be devastated that the chance to join Liverpool was snatched from him at the 11th hour.

The opportunity to represent the Premier League title winners and compete in (and plausibly for) the Champions League is one which isn’t afforded to many footballers and, even if it is, might only come around once in their career.

It isn’t the player’s fault that Parish was happy to sign off on the deal and risk incurring Glasner’s wrath, although we can’t help but wonder if the situation would’ve worked out differently had LFC not waited until the last three days of the transfer window to submit a bid for him.

Thankfully, the mid-August signing of Giovanni Leoni restored Arne Slot’s squad to the ideal complement of four centre-backs, and Ibrahima Konate looked more like his usual self against Arsenal on Sunday than he had done in previous games of late.

As hinted by Lewis Steele, Liverpool could go back in for Guehi in January, so all is not lost despite yesterday’s disappointment. We just hope he doesn’t score a decisive goal when the Reds visit Selhurst Park later this month in the sort of ironic twist that the footballing gods sometimes like to play!