Reports: How much will Isak earn per week at Liverpool and how it compares to Salah and Van Dijk

Images via Liverpool FC and Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Alexander Isak has become Liverpool’s most expensive signing of all time after completing a £125m move from Newcastle on transfer deadline day.

It’s an unprecedented outlay on one player not just for the Reds, but for any British club (Sky Sports), and it represents an extraordinary show of faith from the Anfield hierarchy in the 25-year-old to deliver for Arne Slot’s side.

Given the vast transfer fee, it’s inevitable that the Sweden international will be at the upper end of the pay scale on Merseyside – but where exactly will he rank on the LFC wage bill?

How much will Isak earn per week at Liverpool?

According to GIVEMESPORT, Isak is set to be paid a weekly wage of £250,000 at Liverpool, which amounts to £13m per year and would see him pocket £78m if he stays for the full duration of his six-year contract.

The Swedish striker will more than double his salary from the £120,000 per week that he’d be collecting at Newcastle, although it still doesn’t make him the Reds’ highest earner.

As per Capology, our newest signing slots in at third on the Anfield pay scale, behind Mo Salah (£400k-p/w) and Virgil van Dijk (£350k-p/w), who both penned lucrative contract extensions in April.

The rest of the top five is completed by two other summer arrivals at Liverpool in Hugo Ekitike (£200k-p/w) and Florian Wirtz (£195k-p/w).

Isak will be expected to deliver immediately for Liverpool

That three of the Reds’ five best-paid players have arrived during the most recent transfer window – one which saw unprecedented spending by the Merseyside club – reflects the ambition being shown by the Anfield hiearchy to keep LFC on top now that they’re there.

It makes for a marked contrast to the conservative outlays in the summers of 2019 and 2020 after major triumphs under Jurgen Klopp, and after the latter in particular, there was a sense (albeit in hindsight) that the club missed the opportunity to push on from a position of strength.

Given the £125m transfer fee and his familiarity with the Premier League, the pressure will be on Isak to make an immediate impact at Liverpool. He won’t have the luxury of a ‘bedding-in’ period which is usually afforded to new signings, especially those coming from outside the English top flight.

The 25-year-old will also need to silence critics of his overt tactics in instigating an exit from Newcastle, whose blunt and concise statement on the transaction reflects the scorn with which he’s now viewed on Tyneside.

Now that the uncertainty over his future has been settled, though, our new number 9 can get on with the job of repaying the faith shown in him by Slot and FSG, starting with a visit to Burnley on Sunday week!