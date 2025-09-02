Alexander Isak and his agent both speak out publicly after completion of Liverpool transfer

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Alexander Isak and his agent have both sent parting messages to Newcastle after the striker’s record-breaking transfer to Liverpool, and the tone could hardly have been of greater contrast.

At 9:30pm on Monday, the Reds announced the signature of the Sweden international, who’s widely reported to have become the most expensive signing of all time by a British club at £125m.

The transfer has prompted an acrimonious reaction on Tyneside after the 25-year-old went public with his desire to leave St James’ Park and played no part for Eddie Howe’s side in their first three matches of the season…one of which was against his new club.

Isak and his agent speak out after sealing Liverpool transfer

Despite the controversial manner in which he left Newcastle, Isak has taken to Instagram with a heartfelt farewell statement of gratitude toward the Geordies.

He posted: ‘I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

‘Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs. It has been an honour to be part of the journey from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.’

However, Isak’s agent Vlado Lemic was rather less complimentary towards the Tyneside club, with his comments on the transfer read aloud by Jim White on talkSPORT.

The Liverpool striker’s representative has apparently proclaimed: “It’s nice when you have someone to be with, but it is even nicer when you know who you will never be with again.”

Isak can finally move on from a summer of drama

While the manner of Isak’s exit prompted outrage from many Newcastle supporters, some Magpies fans have graciously thanked the 25-year-old in the replies to his Instagram post.

The transfer saga has been unsavoury at times, and we can imagine that the player must feel like a huge weight has lifted from his shoulders that his future has finally been resolved, while Liverpool will also be relieved to get the deal done just before the Monday deadline.

We’ll have to wait at least another 12 days for the Swede to make his debut for the Reds because of the international break in the meantime, and he’ll be expected to have an immediate impact for the Premier League champions given his prolific return in three years in the division (54 goals in 86 games).

After a summer laden with uncertainty for Isak, hopefully he can now concentrate solely on matters on the pitch and replicate the form that he showed for Newcastle in a red shirt over the next six years, which is the length of the contract that he’s signed at Anfield.

We’re already buzzing to see him in action for Liverpool at the earliest opportunity!