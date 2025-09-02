How Liverpool feel about potential 2026 Marc Guehi swoop after deadline day move collapses

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Marc Guehi was ultimately the one that got away for Liverpool on transfer deadline day.

The Reds had agreed a £35m deal to sign the Crystal Palace captain on Monday and he underwent a medical in London, but the Eagles ultimately pulled the plug on the deal after conversations between the player and his manager Oliver Glasner.

Despite the FA Cup holders sealing a deadline day swoop for teenage defender Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse, the Austrian had still wanted a Premier League-ready replacement for his skipper, and his insistence in not wanting to lose the 25-year-old was reportedly pivotal in the sale to LFC being abandoned (Sky Sports).

Palace therefore keep Guehi for the time being, although they’ll still need to broker a contract extension in the coming months, with his current deal expiring next June.

Liverpool open to 2026 move for Guehi

It was a frustrating turn of events for Liverpool, but as indicated by Lewis Steele, Anfield chiefs remain open to the possibility to going back in for the Eagles defender in 2026.

The journalist posted on X: ‘Don’t want to get into the territory of discussing future windows already but sources say #LFC admiration of Marc Guehi is incredibly strong and they will remain open to the chances of signing him in either January or next summer, when he will most likely be a free agent.’

Frustration over Guehi, but it could’ve been worse for Liverpool

The irritation at not getting the deal done on Monday isn’t just because of how close it had seemed to fruition, but also because the opportunity mightn’t come up again if the 25-year-old agrees a new contract with Palace before the winter transfer window opens.

Liverpool will simply have to proceed with four senior centre-backs until then and can at least feel relieved that they managed to sign Giovanni Leoni last month while also keeping hold of Joe Gomez despite late interest from AC Milan and Brighton.

Arne Slot will also be relying on Ibrahima Konate to consistently deliver the standard of performance that he gave in the win over Arsenal on Sunday, rather than the shaky displays he endured in the two matches prior to that.

While it seems that Guehi wasn’t the chief protagonist in the collapse of his proposed move to Anfield, he’ll have a chance to rub further salt into Merseyside wounds when the Premier League champions travel to Selhurst Park on 28 September in a re-run of the Community Shield, which Palace won.

Liverpool’s disappointment at not getting a deal for the Eagles captain over the line was greatly mitigated by subsequent confirmation of Alexander Isak’s arrival, and if the Reds can snap up the defender on a free transfer next year, they’ll have ultimately saved themselves £35m.

Short-term pain for long-term gain, perhaps!