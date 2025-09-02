Paul Merson has quickly changed his mind about Liverpool after what he saw at Anfield on Sunday

Images via Alex Pantling/Getty Images and Sky Sports News

It’s taken just three weekends of the new season for Paul Merson to reconsider his initial verdict on the likely destination of the Premier League title.

Defending champions Liverpool landed the first major psychological blow of 2025/26 with a hard-fought victory over Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, leaving Arne Slot’s side as the only team going into September with a 100% record still intact.

The Reds then flexed their muscles on transfer deadline day by breaking the British record to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle for £125m, making an already formidable forward line look even more imperious.

Merson changes title race verdict

Merson was speaking with Christian Purslow on Sky Sports‘ deadline day coverage on Monday, and the ex-Liverpool managing director claimed that the Merseysiders are ‘nailed-on favourites’ after signing the Swedish striker.

The former Arsenal midfielder replied: “Yeah, I would’ve thought so after yesterday as well. I thought advantage Arsenal when they went and won at Man United; then all of a sudden they [Liverpool] go and beat Newcastle and they’ve beaten Arsenal, and they haven’t even gotten out of second gear yet.

“Watching yesterday’s game, I’m like, ‘I’ve never seen an Arsenal team so comfortable at Anfield’ – so comfortable, and they still lost.

“What they [Liverpool] are doing as well, they’re buying players to come into the team, and these are top players.”

Liverpool send out early statement of intent, on and off the pitch

Is Merson right to flip-flop on his initial title race verdict so quickly? Liverpool fans will certainly hope so!

Arsenal had a plausible opportunity to score a huge psychological edge by winning at Anfield for the first time since 2012, but instead Mikel Arteta seemed more preoccuiped by not losing, a strategy which ultimately backfired courtesy of Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderbolt free kick.

It’s obviously far too early to be dismissive of the Gunners’ title chances, and the Reds are going to drop points on a few occasions throughout the season.

However, the result on Sunday will feel like more than just three points to Liverpool. It’s an immediate statement of intent sent out that they won’t surrender their crown easily, and their deck has been strengthened even further by the deadline day acquisition of Isak.

Being defending champions will bring a different kind of pressure on Slot’s team this season, but to emerge from a trip to Newcastle and a home clash against Arsenal with maximum points gives them a tremendous head start on the rest of the chasing pack.

Also, as Merson says, the Reds haven’t even played to the best of their ability just yet. If that is still to come, it’d make them even firmer favourites than they already are!