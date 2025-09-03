‘Felt like the right step’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold stands over his decision to leave Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has spoken out about the biggest decision of his career as he reflected on leaving Liverpool for Real Madrid earlier this year.

After months of speculation, the 26-year-old opted against renewing his boyhood club and instead joined the LaLiga giants, who ultimately paid £10m to sign him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer.

The West Derby native’s decision to move on from Merseyside was met with scorn by many Reds supporters who felt betrayed by the manner of his exit as he effectively ran down his contract, despite frequent professions of love for LFC in the past.

Alexander-Arnold opens up about Real Madrid transfer

Just over three months on from leaving Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold is adamant that he made the right choice, despite already been the subject of stinging criticism from some Spanish media.

In an interview with GQ Spain (via Football Espana), the 26-year-old said: “It was one of the hardest decisions of my life. Liverpool is my home; it made me who I am, but Madrid felt like the right step, at the right time.

“It was ambition and a personal desire for change, to challenge myself in a new environment. Of course, Real Madrid’s legacy is undeniable, but more than that, what attracted me was my ambition and the desire to test myself in new surroundings.

“It’s a challenge, but one I welcome. Playing at the Bernabeu is sacred. You can feel the weight of the shirt, but that’s what drives you to give it your all.”

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool under a cloud

The hometown hero who grew from academy starlet to two-time Premier League winner and European champion, Alexander-Arnold was adored by the Liverpool faithful until his eventual dalliance with Real Madrid.

By the end of his time with the Reds, the voluble booing of the defender in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield in May made it unmistakably clear how upset many fans were with his decision to depart for the Bernabeu.

We get that the opportunity to represent a club of Los Blancos’ unmatched stature (certainly in European terms) would be exceptionally hard to turn down, and it’s the England international’s prerogative to decide what he feels is best for his career.

However, he’s one of the few returning ex-Liverpool players who mightn’t be afforded a warm welcome when he’s back at Anfield for Real Madrid’s Champions League visit to Merseyside in two months’ time.

Alexander-Arnold would’ve been prepared for the unforgiving level of scrutiny which comes with playing for the Spanish giants, which is far more intense than anything he endured in his homeland.

He’s already been in and out of Xabi Alonso’s starting XI, and he’ll have been left under no illusions that holding down a regular place in the line-up will be far from easy. That’s the gamble he chose; good luck to him with it.