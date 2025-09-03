Alexander Isak makes worrying admission on fitness before Burnley trip

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool’s record signing has spoken candidly about his fitness levels ahead of a potential debut after the international break.

Via liverpoolfc.com, Alexander Isak admitted that a disrupted summer has left him needing to carefully manage his introduction into life at Anfield.

Isak fitness update ahead of Burnley clash

When asked about the possibility of featuring against Burnley in 11 days time, the Swedish forward said: “Yeah, of course, I think that’s the ambition.

“However, I’ve had a tricky summer where I haven’t played any games and I’ve had restricted training, so I think that’s one to judge and to analyse where I am at and how much I am ready to give.

“But I certainly want to play as soon as possible.”

Those words underline that while the 25-year-old is eager to get going, the coaching staff will need to evaluate his sharpness carefully.

Isak arrives from Newcastle after scoring 27 goals last season and costing a British record fee, highlighting the weight of expectation that follows him.

The transfer saga that unfolded meant that he was ostracised from the Newcastle squad and will be low on match sharpness at present.

His signing completes a huge attacking rebuild which has also seen Hugo Ekitike arrive, with the Frenchman now viewed as a back-up option through the middle – though with the chance for plenty of game time.

The Burnley trip is followed by key fixtures that will shape the early part of Arne Slot’s second season in charge, so having Isak fit and available is crucial.

Liverpool’s rebuild and attacking options

Our head coach already guided us to the Premier League title last season, and the challenge now is to integrate fresh attacking options without losing momentum.

Florian Wirtz has also been added in midfield after his £116 million switch from Bayer Leverkusen, and Liverpool have a new-look squad this season after so much transfer change.

Gary Neville has advised that the German midfielder needs more coaching at Anfield after his first handful of appearances, something that will also be needed for our new Swede in attack.

All eyes will now be on when Isak finally pulls on the red shirt in competitive action, with his huge transfer fee going alongside his hefty wages that have now been revealed too.

His honesty about fitness is refreshing, but his goals will be the true measure of success.

