Shearer singles out Szoboszlai after Liverpool’s Anfield win

Liverpool’s dominance over Arsenal at Anfield has drawn fresh recognition from one of the Premier League’s most iconic names.

Alan Shearer named his Team of the Week for the Premier League website, for the latest round of fixtures, with Dominik Szoboszlai the only Liverpool player included after his decisive contribution in our 1-0 victory.

Szoboszlai earns Shearer’s praise after Arsenal strike

The Hungarian international has already built a reputation for delivering in the biggest moments, and his latest performance underlined that once again.

Lining up at right-back for Arne Slot’s side, the 22-year-old was described by Shearer as having “a brilliant game even before he scored the winner against Arsenal.”

The former Newcastle striker added: “You need something special to beat David Raya and Szoboszlai’s free-kick was certainly that.”

That strike – a vicious effort that flew into the top corner from 30 yards – gave Liverpool maximum points and ensured we went into the international break top of the table with nine points from nine.

Liverpool’s No.8 continues to deliver under Slot

Szoboszlai’s influence has grown under our head coach, with the Hungarian excelling in multiple roles since the start of the season.

The former RB Leipzig playmaker was deployed in defence against Arsenal, but still showed his attacking quality when it mattered most with every angle of the set piece making the finish look even better.

Dan Burn admitted that Newcastle were trying to target our Hungarian midfielder whilst playing in defence at St. James’ Park but he has excelled in both games in this unfamiliar role.

Shearer’s words have highlighted what we already knew – that Szoboszlai is central to our push for another title – the recognition serves as a reminder of the quality Liverpool have at our disposal.

