Wirtz training footage drops major Liverpool injury update

Liverpool’s former record signing has provided a much-needed boost after fears grew over his fitness in the aftermath of our win at Arsenal.

Florian Wirtz was withdrawn in the final minutes of the 1-0 victory at Anfield, with concerns quickly growing that our £116 million signing had picked up a muscle injury.

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot downplayed the situation, explaining: “It wasn’t an injury, it was a welcome to the Premier League!

“After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened.”

Florian Wirtz fitness update from international duty

Despite the boss’s words, fans were still left sweating as the 22-year-old headed off on duty with Germany.

Now, footage shared on the official DFB YouTube channel has shown Wirtz training in full, both in the gym and out on the grass.

The sight of our new No.7 moving freely alongside his teammates suggests the Arsenal scare was down to fatigue, not a more sinister muscle issue.

This will come as a huge relief given the expectation surrounding the German international, who arrives off the back of a 31-goal contribution campaign last season with Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz to be the creative spark in our midfield, and seeing him back at full intensity will be encouraging for everyone connected with the club.

Liverpool still sweating on injury news

While Wirtz’s appearance provides encouragement, Slot will still be praying for good news elsewhere.

Ibou Konate also ended the Arsenal game struggling, though the Frenchman has been seen in training since.

Interestingly, the Germany training video also featured Nick Woltemade — the forward brought in at Newcastle to replace Alexander Isak, who remains a fitness doubt himself.

Our head coach will hope all three of his players, as well as the rest of the squad return unscathed from the international break – especially with Burnley away just 11 days away.

