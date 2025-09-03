Turkish football chief claims Liverpool are ‘not what they used to be’ after Champions League draw

(Photo by Anadolu Agency / NTV Spor)

Liverpool are heading into this season’s Champions League as Premier League winners, yet one comment from abroad has already written us off before a ball has even been kicked.

The Reds found out our full list of opponents but one name has suddenly been given extra meaning thanks to the comments of one man.

Turkish president dismisses Liverpool after Champions League draw

Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu has spoken after watching the league phase draw in Monaco, where Galatasaray were placed alongside Liverpool, Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt, Atletico Madrid, Bodo/Glimt, Ajax, Monaco and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Speaking to TRT Spor and reported by NTV Spor, the TFF president claimed: “Liverpool is not the old Liverpool.”

He continued: “Galatasaray had a good draw. I believe they will qualify from the group… there is Liverpool, but Liverpool is not the Liverpool of the past. In my opinion, they had a good draw.”

Such remarks will not go unnoticed at Anfield, especially after the way our Dutch manager Arne Slot delivered the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

His first season saw us lift the trophy with 84 points, scoring more goals than any other English side.

With Florian Wirtz arriving in a record-breaking deal and Alexander Isak finally filling our No.9 role, the suggestion that we are somehow a fading force looks misguided.

It is also worth remembering that Galatasaray were beaten convincingly by English opposition last season, losing 5-1 to struggling Manchester United in the Europa League.

A failed move for Alisson Becker this summer was the latest connection between clubs but these words will add more intrigue around the match in Turkey.

Liverpool ready for Galatasaray test in Champions League

For us, the trip to Rams Park on 30th September now carries extra motivation.

Haciosmanoglu’s words will no doubt be pinned up in the dressing room as a reminder of how others perceive us.

Liverpool supporters may also remember how Galatasaray last faced us in the Champions League back in 2006, when a side featuring the likes of Steven Gerrard and Xabi Alonso won 3-2 at Anfield. before losing to the same scoreline at the Ataturk Stadium.

This time, with a refreshed squad and renewed ambition, the expectation is to show exactly why doubting us is a dangerous game.

