Liverpool loanee gives emotional first words after deadline day exit

Liverpool have seen another of our academy graduates step out on loan, with Harvey Elliott giving his first words since sealing a move to Aston Villa.

After penning an emotional farewell to Liverpool fans, the boyhood Red has now spoken for the first time as a Villa player.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Unai Emery’s side on an initial season-long deal after six years at Anfield where he lifted six major honours.

Via avfc.co.uk, Elliott described the move as “incredible” and said he could not wait to get started in Birmingham.

Harvey Elliott explains Aston Villa decision

Speaking to VillaTV, he said: “It feels incredible. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone for making this happen. Playing for a massive club like Aston Villa is every kid’s dream.”

The attacking midfielder also explained how conversations with the Spanish manager played a decisive role in his switch.

“I had a conversation with him and was blown away by the way he was towards me and how welcoming he was to me before I was an Aston Villa player. It made me want it a little bit more,” Elliott added.

After 149 Liverpool appearances, the England Under-21 European Championship winner made it clear that regular minutes are what he now needs.

“For me now, it’s about kicking on as a player,” he said. “The only way to do that is to play games and there’s no better place to do that than here.”

Liverpool’s rebuild continues without Elliott

Elliott’s departure marks another significant moment in our squad reshaping under Arne Slot.

The 22-year-old needs to make a minimum of 10 appearances this season before his new club are obliged to complete a £35 million signing, something which feels very likely to happen.

For Villa, his arrival provides versatility across the attacking midfield roles, with Emery praising the youngster’s technical ability and attitude.

Elliott also made it clear he intends to give everything back to the coach who showed faith in him: “The only way I can repay him is by working as hard as I can and leaving everything out on the pitch.”

