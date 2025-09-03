Ekitike training images provide major injury hint for Liverpool fans

Picture via @equipedefrance

Liverpool fans had reason to worry after Ibou Konate limped off in the closing stages of our 1-0 win against Arsenal, but fresh updates from the France national team camp appear to have put those concerns to rest.

Konate injury fears eased in France training

Pas de cadeaux entre coéquipiers en club ET en sélection ! 💪 pic.twitter.com/fTXx2wZBDD — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 2, 2025

Speaking after the Arsenal game, our head coach Arne Slot gave his initial assessment of the situation.

“He thinks it is cramp and I have no reason to doubt him, although sometimes players talk about cramp and then we make a scan and it is more than that,” the Dutchman told liverpoolfc.com.

The 47-year-old drew on another recent example, adding: “Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t too happy, like some pundits and journalists, when I took him off against Bournemouth because he thought he only had cramp, or only felt a little bit, and he is already out for two or three weeks now. Let’s wait and see.”

Those words naturally raised alarm among us, especially given the French defender’s patchy injury record and the fact that our attempts to sign Marc Guehi on deadline day fell through.

Our No.5 reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer to remain at Anfield, though now he’s in his last year of his contract these injury issues cast doubt over his future on Merseyside.

However, the @equipedefrance X account has since shared images of Konate fully involved in training, going head-to-head with our new £125m signing Alexander Isak’s fellow forward Hugo Ekitike.

Their post, translated, read: “No gifts between teammates in the club AND in the national team!” — a welcome sight for Reds who feared the worst.

Ekitike speaks on France call-up after Liverpool move

🗣️ "Monter les marches du château, c'est un grand sentiment de fierté. C'est un rêve de porter ce maillot" 🇫🇷 @hekitike9 pour sa 1ère convocation en A pic.twitter.com/rEx9LEVQ8I — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 2, 2025

The 23-year-old striker, who joined us from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, also spoke (translated) during his first senior France camp.

“It’s going well. I’m discovering everyone here at Clairefontaine. There are faces I already know from playing against or with at club level,” he said.

On making the step up, Ekitike added: “I’ve always seen others do this on video, so to experience it myself is a great feeling of pride.

“It’s a special day but not pressure, only pleasure, and I want to enjoy every moment 100%.”

For Liverpool, the sight of both Konate training normally and our new No.9 option settling into international duty is hugely reassuring.

Alexander Isak has shared his own concerns about his fitness and our head coach will be crossing his fingers for a clean bill of health across the squad after the international break.

With Burnley up next after the break, Slot will be desperate to keep his squad intact following a turbulent deadline day.

