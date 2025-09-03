Mo Salah hits back at fan post comparing Isak and Wirtz to Liverpool duo

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have enjoyed a record-breaking summer transfer window, but one of our senior players has stepped in to remind supporters of the respect owed to the squad that delivered the Premier League title.

Mo Salah responds to Liverpool fan post on Isak and Wirtz

A post on fan account Anfield Edition went viral when it compared outgoing attackers Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez to new arrivals Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

The image, shared on X, showed Diaz and Nunez greyed out, with Isak and Wirtz in full colour, captioned: “Name a bigger upgrade in footballing history.”

That wording did not sit well with Liverpool’s longest-serving attacker.

Mo Salah, who has been at Anfield since 2017, quote-tweeted the post and wrote: “How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions?”

It was a pointed reminder from the Egyptian forward that the squad who won the league under Arne Slot only months ago deserve recognition for their role in our current success.

Anfield Edition issue apology after Salah response

Following Salah’s message, Anfield Edition responded publicly, saying: “Whilst we acknowledge Mo Salah, it wasn’t the intention to disrespect, more to highlight the incredible transfers this summer.

“But we’re sorry, @MoSalah. In our opinion, more right than wrong. 👑”

There was a real lack of acknowledgement for the treatment of Diaz and Nunez, rather a pandering to Mo Salah in what felt like a desperate attempt to save face.

The departing duo both individually posted a goodbye post expressing their love for the club and so it’s very unecessary to fire any hate at them, especially after their title-winning contributions.

The timing of Salah’s post is notable given that both Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak have been signed for record-breaking fees.

Wirtz cost Liverpool £116 million from Bayer Leverkusen, while Isak arrived from Newcastle for £125 million, making him the most expensive transfer in British football history.

Both players will wear the same numbers as Diaz and Nunez, with Wirtz taking the No.7 shirt and Isak claiming No.9.

That naturally invites comparison, but Salah has emphasised the importance of remembering that the outgoing pair were part of the squad that lifted the title last May.

The 32-year-old’s intervention shows how highly he values team unity, even as the club moves into a new era.

You can view the post from Salah via his X account:

How about we celebrate the great signings without disrespecting the PL champions? https://t.co/lRug6oFYCt — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) September 3, 2025

