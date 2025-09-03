“It’s not huge…” – Simon Jordan defends Liverpool after unprecedented summer transfer spending

Image via talkSPORT Liverpool

Simon Jordan has defended Liverpool in the wake of criticism from some quarters over their unprecedented spending in the summer transfer window.

The Reds made two club-record signings of more than £100m over the past three months, clinching a £116m deal for Florian Wirtz in June before investing a British record £125m to land Alexander Isak from Newcastle on deadline day.

As per Sky Sports, the Reds spent £446.5m on new players over the summer – the most by any Premier League club in a single transfer window since 2016 – but they also recouped £228m from a number of sales, including Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Caoimhin Kelleher.

It marked an enormous contract from 12 months ago when their sole incoming was Federico Chiesa for an initial £10m, and Jordan insisted that Liverpool’s outlay isn’t all that extreme when considered over the course of two years rather than one, and when factoring in the income from player exits.

Jordan defends Liverpool over summer transfer spending

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “Liverpool bought €482m worth of players. They sold €220m worth of players, and the tragedy of Diogo Jota[s’ death] probably brought an insurance payment, so we’re talking about somewhere in the region of €180m across three transfer windows.

“When you pare it back and a more educated conversation comes into play, it’s not huge amounts of money.”

When Jim White mentioned that Liverpool had spent vast fees on individual transfers this summer, Jordan replied: “[That’s] because they didn’t spend it last year, and the market is what the market is… I think it’s a by-product of the market. Money is being spent at high levels now.”

“Also, PSR governance has changed, and Liverpool are now at a stage where their turnover is so significant. In the season before last it was £620m. In the season just gone, it’s probably going to exceed £700m.

“Liverpool have simply consolidated and conflated two summer transfer windows into one and paid some slightly higher fees than people anticipated, because they’ve bought some of the best players.”

Liverpool well within their rights to spend what they can afford

With several Premier League clubs hamstrung by what they can spend due to the introduction of profit and sustainability rules (PSR), there’s been widespread resentment towards Liverpool for splashing out more than £450m on new signings since the end of last season.

However, as Jordan rightly points out, the Reds have continued to live within their means because of their highly conservative approach in previous transfer windows, and because of the vast income from selling Diaz, Nunez, Kelleher and others over the summer.

In fact, as per Sky Sports, the Merseysiders’ net spend in the transfer window just gone was £218.4m, which is almost £40m less than Arsenal’s £257m. Both clubs have pushed the boat out in terms of incoming deals, but the Gunners recouped a mere £10m from player sales.

Also, as reported by The Guardian, Liverpool’s turnover for 2024/25 is expected to surpass £700m thanks to a combination of prize money from winning the Premier League and returning to the Champions League, along with increased gate receipts from a full season at an expanded 61,000-capacity Anfield.

Unless the club end up having to answer to the charges of which Man City stand accused (and yes, the outcome of that saga still hasn’t been decided), something which seems incredibly unlikely on FSG’s watch, they’re well within their rights to spend what they can afford so long as it keeps within what the sport’s authorities permit.