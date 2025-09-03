Ex-USA international left ‘amazed’ by Liverpool dynamo who made the ball ‘dance’ v Arsenal

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and The Overlap US

The match between Liverpool and Arsenal last Sunday was certainly not a classic, but the goal which decided it will definitely live in the memory.

A tight, tense contest at Anfield was settled in the 83rd minute when Dominik Szoboszlai crashed a 30-yard free kick into the visitors’ net, a sensational strike that Gary Neville labelled ‘special’ and ‘world-class’.

It was a goal befitting of winning a game between last season’s top two in the Premier League, and the two teams who’ve been most widely tipped to lift the trophy in May 2026, and it preserved the champions’ 100% start to the top-flight campaign while ending the Gunners’ perfect record.

Twellman wowed by Szoboszlai’s match-winning free kick

Former USA international Taylor Twellman was far from impressed with the overall fare at Anfield on Sunday, but he bestowed vivid praise on Liverpool’s number 8 for the quality of the match-winning moment.

Speaking to Rebecca Lowe on It’s Called Soccer, the 45-year-old gushed: “Quite honestly, I’m as amazed as you are, and it’s not even his best free kick, by the way!

“He scored a free kick from almost similar distance for Hungary, if I’m not mistaken in the European qualifiers – go on YouTube and watch that. It’s even better than that one.

“For him to get the ball to dance, with that pace, that’s where we just sit here and we marvel at someone being able to do that. Thank God that ball hit the back of the net, because that was one of the most boring games I’ve watched in a long time.”

Liverpool fans won’t care about the lack of entertainment on Sunday!

We get why Twellman might’ve been wishing for more entertainment on Sunday, but for Liverpool, a match against their likeliest title rivals was about only one thing – winning.

If anything, it was all the more impressive that they accomplished it by being expertly organised and miserly at the back to keep a clean sheet, having faced justified criticism of their defensive deficiencies in the previous wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Three games into the new season with a much-changed line-up from the team which won the Premier League earlier this year, Arne Slot’s side have already demonstrated that they’re capable of skinning a cat in more ways than one when it comes to winning football matches.

Szoboszlai has scored some stupendous goals among the 16 he’s netted since joining Liverpool, but there’s no recency bias at play in claiming that his show-stopping free kick on Sunday is the most memorable of the lot.

Not only was it aesthetically sublime; to settle a tense contest in its closing stages in such a barnstorming manner was something special from the Hungarian.

It’s no wonder that Twellman has been exclaiming that the 24-year-old made the ball ‘dance’ in that moment!