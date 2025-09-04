(Video) Liverpool fans may have missed piece of Alisson genius just before Szoboszlai free kick

(Photos by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

It seems to have gone largely unnoticed, but Alisson Becker played a subtle yet ingenious role in Liverpool’s match-winning goal last weekend.

The Reds prevailed 1-0 against Arsenal courtesy of a show-stopping free kick from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 83rd minute, which was described as ‘world-class‘ by Gary Neville and left ex-USA international Taylor Twellman ‘amazed‘.

The Hungarian rightly took the plaudits for his incredible striker, although our last line of defence also contributed toards the goal with a piece of quick thinking.

What did Alisson do just before Szoboszlai’s free kick?

Liverpool supporter @FloAnfield on X uploaded footage of Szoboszlai’s stunning free kick taken from the Anfield Road end on Sunday, and it highlighted Alisson’s in-game intelligence.

The clip shows the Reds’ number 1 signalling to Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo – who were standing in line with the Arsenal defensive wall – to take a step to their right so that they’d impede the view of Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spaniard almost got to the ball but was a split-second too late in reacting to the Hungarian’s strike.

A moment of subtle genius from Alisson

Nothing should detract from what an outstanding free kick it was from Szoboszlai, although Alisson deserves applause for his ingenuity in directing Wirtz and Gakpo to block Raya’s view of the ball.

That comes from an understanding of facing opposition set pieces, and from years of elite-level experience to spot that opportunity to make life harder for his opposite number and subtly get the message across to his teammates.

The Brazilian will have been glad to record his first clean sheet of the season last weekend, having conceded twice in each of his previous three games.

Although he didn’t have much to do against an Arsenal side who rarely threatened at Anfield, he came good whenever Liverpool needed him, pulling off a couple of tidy saves from Noni Madueke in either half.

If anything, his most important contribution to the win was his opportunism in telling Wirtz and Gakpo to make life harder for Raya from Szoboszlai’s free kick – yet another reason why the Reds’ number 1 can rightly be regarded as the world’s best player in his position!

You can view Alisson’s signalling to Wirtz and Gakpo below, via @FloAnfield on X: