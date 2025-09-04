Liverpool forward speaks out on Bayern approach after signing new contract

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in attack after Cody Gakpo confirmed he turned down outside interest to extend his deal at Anfield until 2030.

Speaking to ESPN, the Dutch international explained why committing his long-term future on Merseyside was the only option despite Bayern Munich making an approach earlier in the summer.

Gakpo explains Bayern Munich interest and Liverpool commitment

The 26-year-old revealed that the German champions enquired about him before completing their £65.5 million move for Luis Diaz.

“From what I understand, they did come, but they ended up buying Luis Diaz,” Gakpo said with a grin.

Despite the Colombian penning an emotional farewell to Liverpool fans, it’s clear that our No.18 was much more keen on remaining a Red.

The Netherlands winger admitted that foreign interest “left him cold” as he always wanted to stay with Liverpool.

“I already told the club that I’m happy and that my family is happy in England. We feel at home, and I think that’s very important, besides the football itself,” he added.

Gakpo acknowledged that the summer market can unsettle many players. “A transfer window like this can be very hectic,” he said. “If the future is uncertain, then it just becomes a very difficult story.”

With Marc Guehi stating that it was ‘Liverpool or nothing’ for him this summer, it’s clear that Anfield is a very popular place to be for many players.

Why Gakpo’s extension matters for Liverpool’s future

By tying down the former PSV attacker until 2030, the club have safeguarded a key figure in our forward line following Diaz’s departure to Bayern.

The extension is also another statement after heavy spending on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak, showing the balance between new arrivals and keeping proven players.

The Dutchman has delivered consistent numbers since joining in January 2023, with at least 20 G/A in each of his first two full seasons.

His versatility across the front three makes him invaluable to Arne Slot’s plans as Liverpool aim to defend the Premier League title.

As Liverpool continue to reshape the squad, Gakpo’s comments underline the importance of stability.

“It took us a year, maybe longer, but it’s a long process,” he said. “I’m happy here, and that’s what matters.”

With Bayern’s interest ended and Gakpo tied down, Anfield can now look forward to several more years of the No.18 playing a central role in our attack.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile