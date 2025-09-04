‘Complex character’ – Journalist shares insight into what Alexander Isak is like behind the scenes

“I don’t want this to be seen as he’s always been like a bad egg. He wouldn’t have been at Newcastle for three years and would have succeeded in the way that he did if that was the case.

“Yes, he did flip through periods where he lacked engagement. We wrote about it before the Carabao Cup final in a big read that I did on Isak.

“People inside the club use the term stimulate. That’s what you need to do with Isak. It’s almost to be so good that you have to stimulate him to get him to perform to his best and keep him concentrated. Maybe he feels to be stimulated he needs to go to a new challenge beyond Newcastle.

“I’m not defending anything that he’s done, but I also don’t want this to make out as if Alexander Isak has been the worst person inside Newcastle’s dressing room for three years because I also don’t think that’s a fair representation of the last few years.”

Liverpool wouldn’t have signed Isak if they had doubts about his character

It’s not just on Tyneside that Isak has been criticised for the indiscreet way in which he’s sought to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, and the media spotlight on him to deliver instantly for the Reds will be blinding.

However, one thing the Anfield recruitment staff have continually gotten right over the past decade is signing players who not only make a difference on matchday, but are also reputable characters who integrate perfectly to the group rather than poisoning dressing room harmony.

We’re in no doubt whatsoever that LFC would’ve carried out their due diligence on what the Swedish striker is like behind the scenes before deciding to proceed with the transfer, and they’re obviously convinced that he’s a suitable fit for Arne Slot’s squad off the pitch as well as on it.

It was also eye-catching that, despite the acrimonious nature of his exit from Newcastle, he was the recipient of heartfelt farewell messages on Instagram from his ex-Magpies teammates Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon, which suggests that Isak was still greatly liked among his St James’ Park peers.

Our new number 9 is entering a group of players with exceptional standard bearers such as captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Andy Robertson. If he were to step out of line, make no mistake that those two wouldn’t hesitate to reel him in and lay down the law.

Hopefully the only headlines the 25-year-old will make as a Liverpool player are for what he produces on the pitch and not for anything unsavoury away from matchday.