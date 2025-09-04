‘Complex character’ – Journalist shares insight into what Alexander Isak is like behind the scenes

One prominent journalist has given Liverpool fans an insight into what Alexander Isak has been like behind the scenes.
The Reds broke the British transfer record on Monday to sign the Swedish striker from Newcastle United for £125m, finally bringing an end to a protracted and at times toxic saga.
While there’s no disputing the 25-year-old’s quality on the pitch (he scored 62 goals in 109 games for the Magpies), the manner in which he publicly communicated his desire to leave St James’ Park and went on strike to push through the move has made him a pariah on Tyneside.
The Athletic’s Newcastle correspondent Chris Waugh has shed light on what Isak was like in the dressing room during his three years with Eddie Howe’s side, and while being critical of the striker’s actions over the transfer to Liverpool, he was also keen to stress that the player isn’t a ‘bad egg’.
What is Isak supposedly like behind the scenes?
The journalist told the Pod On The Tyne podcast: “I don’t want this to sort of rewrite history. He’s always been a complex character. I mentioned this before on the podcast, he’s unusual, but he was well liked in the dressing room. He also could be very engaged and he was well liked.
“He’s very intelligent. He can speak several languages. His English is fantastic, and I mean that not just in terms of conversational English. The way that he uses idioms and the like is brilliant.
“I don’t want this to be seen as he’s always been like a bad egg. He wouldn’t have been at Newcastle for three years and would have succeeded in the way that he did if that was the case.
“Yes, he did flip through periods where he lacked engagement. We wrote about it before the Carabao Cup final in a big read that I did on Isak.
“People inside the club use the term stimulate. That’s what you need to do with Isak. It’s almost to be so good that you have to stimulate him to get him to perform to his best and keep him concentrated. Maybe he feels to be stimulated he needs to go to a new challenge beyond Newcastle.
“I’m not defending anything that he’s done, but I also don’t want this to make out as if Alexander Isak has been the worst person inside Newcastle’s dressing room for three years because I also don’t think that’s a fair representation of the last few years.”
Liverpool wouldn’t have signed Isak if they had doubts about his character
It’s not just on Tyneside that Isak has been criticised for the indiscreet way in which he’s sought to leave Newcastle for Liverpool, and the media spotlight on him to deliver instantly for the Reds will be blinding.
However, one thing the Anfield recruitment staff have continually gotten right over the past decade is signing players who not only make a difference on matchday, but are also reputable characters who integrate perfectly to the group rather than poisoning dressing room harmony.
We’re in no doubt whatsoever that LFC would’ve carried out their due diligence on what the Swedish striker is like behind the scenes before deciding to proceed with the transfer, and they’re obviously convinced that he’s a suitable fit for Arne Slot’s squad off the pitch as well as on it.
It was also eye-catching that, despite the acrimonious nature of his exit from Newcastle, he was the recipient of heartfelt farewell messages on Instagram from his ex-Magpies teammates Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon, which suggests that Isak was still greatly liked among his St James’ Park peers.
Our new number 9 is entering a group of players with exceptional standard bearers such as captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Andy Robertson. If he were to step out of line, make no mistake that those two wouldn’t hesitate to reel him in and lay down the law.
Hopefully the only headlines the 25-year-old will make as a Liverpool player are for what he produces on the pitch and not for anything unsavoury away from matchday.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment