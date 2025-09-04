Liverpool could snap up ‘ultimate professional’ for just £25m in January; was once valued at £70m

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be able to complete a highly astute piece of business next January, if reports are to be believed.

The Reds enjoyed a bonanza summer transfer window in which they twice broke their club record to sign Florian Wirtz in a £116m deal in June and then clinch a £125m move for Alexander Isak on deadline day.

The Premier League champions had also been on the cusp of signing Marc Guehi for £35m, having agreed a fee with Crystal Palace, only for the Eagles to pull the plug at the last minute under pressure from manager Oliver Glasner.

Liverpool could sign Guehi for just £25m in January

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are likely to revive their interest in the 25-year-old for the January transfer window, at which point he’d be into the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park unless he were to pen an extension in the meantime.

The report claims that the Reds would be able to sign Guehi for a reduced price of £25m in the winter market, although other English suitors could come in for him at that point, while he’d be able to agree a pre-contract deal with overseas clubs if he doesn’t extend his deal with the FA Cup holders before then.

Will Liverpool pounce in January or hold out for next summer?

The Palace defender had made it clear in the final days of the summer transfer window that he’d only leave Selhurst Park for Liverpool, although The Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace has reported that Real Madrid are monitoring the England international with a view to a potential raid in 2026.

Knowing that they’re the player’s preference, the Reds could try to hold out until the end of this season and sign him on a free then. However, that’d run the risk of other clubs stealing in to get a deal done beforehand, should the 25-year-old have a change of heart.

Alan Shearer has described the Eagles captain as ‘the ultimate professional‘ for continuing to get on with his football rather than agitating for a move amid the fierce August speculation, and it’s to Guehi’s great credit that he never tried to engineer an exit from south London.

If Liverpool can seal a £25m deal for the defender in January, it’d go down as a marvellous coup for a player that Palace valued at £70m last summer, along with rejecting an offer of that amount from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this year.

The centre-back is understood to have been ‘extremely unhappy’ at being denied his deadline day move to Anfield (The Guardian), but there’s every chance that FSG go back in for him when the winter market opens, should there remain a burning desire to bring him to Merseyside.